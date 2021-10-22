State college football rundown: Raiders' interim head coach got his start at Wayne State

Sunday marked a big day in the coaching career of Rich Bisaccia, who won his first game as an NFL head coach.

Once the Las Vegas Raiders moved on from John Gruden earlier this month, the franchise tabbed Bisaccia, who handles special teams, as interim head coach. He guided the Raiders to a 34-24 victory at Denver on Sunday.

What's that got to with state college football, you ask?

Well, Bisaccia's coaching career started at Wayne State. He was the Wildcats' defensive backs and special teams coach in 1983. He moved to the other side of the ball in 1984, coaching Wayne State's quarterbacks and wide receivers.

A native of New York, Bisaccia's roots to the Midwest started when he played at Yankton College in South Dakota. Immediately after finishing his playing career, he landed at Wayne State.

It didn't take long for Bisaccia to work his way up the coaching ranks. He coached at Clemson, South Carolina and Mississippi before earning a crack at the NFL in 2002. His first pro gig was coaching special teams at Tampa Bay under Gruden.

Bisaccia will aim for a 2-0 head coaching record when the Raiders host Philadelphia on Sunday.

Win or lose, Bisaccia has come a long way since his first gig in Nebraska.