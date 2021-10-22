State college football rundown: Raiders' interim head coach got his start at Wayne State

Sunday marked a big day in the coaching career of Rich Bisaccia, who won his first game as an NFL head coach.
Once the Las Vegas Raiders moved on from John Gruden earlier this month, the franchise tabbed Bisaccia, who handles special teams, as interim head coach. He guided the Raiders to a 34-24 victory at Denver on Sunday.
What's that got to with state college football, you ask?
Well, Bisaccia's coaching career started at Wayne State. He was the Wildcats' defensive backs and special teams coach in 1983. He moved to the other side of the ball in 1984, coaching Wayne State's quarterbacks and wide receivers.
A native of New York, Bisaccia's roots to the Midwest started when he played at Yankton College in South Dakota. Immediately after finishing his playing career, he landed at Wayne State.
It didn't take long for Bisaccia to work his way up the coaching ranks. He coached at Clemson, South Carolina and Mississippi before earning a crack at the NFL in 2002. His first pro gig was coaching special teams at Tampa Bay under Gruden.
Bisaccia will aim for a 2-0 head coaching record when the Raiders host Philadelphia on Sunday.
Win or lose, Bisaccia has come a long way since his first gig in Nebraska.
Saturday rundown
Midland (4-3, 4-2) at Concordia (4-3, 4-3), 1 p.m.
NAIA No. 2 Northwestern (7-0, 6-0) at Dakota Wesleyan (3-4, 3-3), 1 p.m.
NAIA No. 15 Dordt (5-1, 5-1) at NAIA No. 3 Morningside (6-0, 6-0), 1 p.m.
Briar Cliff (1-6, 1-5) at Jamestown (2-5, 2-4), 1 p.m.
Mount Marty (0-7, 0-7) at Doane (3-4, 3-4), 1 p.m.
Wayne State (5-2, 2-1) at SW Minnesota State (2-5, 1-2), 5 p.m.
Fort Lewis (0-7, 0-6) at Chadron State (3-4, 3-3), noon MT
Lincoln (0-6, 0-6) at DII No. 21 Nebraska-Kearney (6-1, 6-1), 1 p.m.
Peru State (5-2, 1-0) at William Penn (1-6, 0-1), 3 p.m.
Check-downs
* Lane Napier's shredding of Concordia's career tackles record continues. The senior linebacker, who had 20 tackles last week against Mount Marty, sits at 495 stops. Concordia never had a player reach 300 career tackles until Napier got to campus. With Napier leading the way, Concordia ranks 24th nationally in the NAIA in total defense.
* Midland and Concordia will renew their rivalry after COVID-19 prevented the teams from meeting last year. Prior to that, the teams had met in every season since 1944.
* Doane rushed for 375 yards in a 44-0 win against Hastings last week. The Tigers' Saturday opponent, Mount Marty, is allowing 193 rushing yards per game.
* Nebraska-Kearney enters the weekend in first place in the MIAA standings. The Lopers are 6-1, and league power Northwest Missouri State is 5-1. The Lopers and Bearcats meet next week in Maryville, Missouri.
* Wayne State has six freshmen atop their respective positions on the depth chart, including Nick Bohn (Bennington) at quarterback, Jett Janssen (Lincoln East) at left tackle and Ike Bebout at center.
