State college football rundown: Peru State's streak, defense will be put to the test this weekend

Peru State has won four straight games, doing so with defense.
After giving up a 22-point quarter against Evangel in a 23-22 win on Oct. 2, the Bobcats (6-2) have gone nine quarters without giving up a point.
That streak will be tested early Saturday when Peru State travels to Des Moines, Iowa, for its biggest game of the season, against NAIA No. 4 Grand View (8-0).
Grand View ranks fifth nationally in scoring offense at 44.1 points per game. The Vikings are coming off a 77-9 win against Graceland.
Peru State is 19th in the NAIA in scoring defense (17.3). The Bobcats limited William Penn to 170 total yards last week. A week earlier, they held Clarke to 47 total yards.
Leading the way is sophomore defensive back Armunz Mathews, who has four of Peru State's nine interceptions, and senior linebacker Travis Reed, who has 60 tackles.
Saturday's rundown
Wayne State (6-2, 3-1) at Upper Iowa (0-8, 0-3), noon.
Peru State (6-2, 2-0) at NAIA No. 4 Grand View (8-0, 2-0), noon.
Doane (4-4, 4-4) at Midland (4-4, 4-3), 1 p.m.
Dakota Wesleyan (3-5, 3-4) at Briar Cliff (2-6, 2-5), 1 p.m.
NAIA No. 20 Dordt (5-2, 5-2) at No. 2 Northwestern (8-0, 7-0), 1 p.m.
Hastings (1-6, 1-6) at Mount Marty (0-8, 0-8), 1 p.m.
Chadron State (4-4, 4-3) at DII No. 25 Colorado Mines (7-1, 5-1), noon MT.
Simpson (1-7, 1-5) at Nebraska Wesleyan (3-4, 1-4), 1 p.m.
DII No. 17 Nebraska-Kearney (7-1, 7-1) at No. 8 NW Missouri State (6-1, 6-1), 2 p.m.
Check-downs
* Doane has won three of its past four games heading into Saturday's game at Midland. The Tigers are getting it done behind an improved running attack, but also defense. They had 19 tackles for loss in last week's 28-7 win against Mount Marty.
* Nebraska Wesleyan is back on the field after a bye week. The Prairie Wolves will look to get their offense going again against a team that's giving up 48.8 points per game. Every game in this series since 2016 has been decided by one possession.
* A key to Wayne State's 6-2 start? Red-zone success. The Wildcats have scored on 26 of 28 trips inside the 20-yard line. Defensively, Wayne State is holding opponents to a 62.5% scoring clip when reaching the red zone.
* UNK junior QB T.J. Davis is nearing the top of some school charts. The Colorado Springs, Colorado, native is two rushing touchdowns away from tying Jake Spitzlberger (2008-11) for career scores for a quarterback at 38. Davis has 2,207 career rushing yards by a QB to rank No. 2 behind Spitzlberger (2,496).
