State college football rundown: Peru State's streak, defense will be put to the test this weekend

NAIA No. 20 Dordt (5-2, 5-2) at No. 2 Northwestern (8-0, 7-0), 1 p.m.

Hastings (1-6, 1-6) at Mount Marty (0-8, 0-8), 1 p.m.

Chadron State (4-4, 4-3) at DII No. 25 Colorado Mines (7-1, 5-1), noon MT.

Simpson (1-7, 1-5) at Nebraska Wesleyan (3-4, 1-4), 1 p.m.

DII No. 17 Nebraska-Kearney (7-1, 7-1) at No. 8 NW Missouri State (6-1, 6-1), 2 p.m.

Check-downs

* Doane has won three of its past four games heading into Saturday's game at Midland. The Tigers are getting it done behind an improved running attack, but also defense. They had 19 tackles for loss in last week's 28-7 win against Mount Marty.

* Nebraska Wesleyan is back on the field after a bye week. The Prairie Wolves will look to get their offense going again against a team that's giving up 48.8 points per game. Every game in this series since 2016 has been decided by one possession.

* A key to Wayne State's 6-2 start? Red-zone success. The Wildcats have scored on 26 of 28 trips inside the 20-yard line. Defensively, Wayne State is holding opponents to a 62.5% scoring clip when reaching the red zone.