State college football rundown: Morningside, Northwestern have been on collision course to GPAC title

The last time rivals Northwestern and Morningside met in football, it was the spring edition of the NAIA playoffs. Northwestern rallied for a 44-41 victory last May to advance to the national championship.
The teams have been on a collision course ever since. They'll meet for the Great Plains Athletic Conference championship at 1 p.m. Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa.
Northwestern (9-0) and Morningside (9-0) have each rolled through the competition this season. They're ranked Nos. 2 and 3 in the NAIA, respectively.
Northwestern snapped a seven-game losing streak to Morningside with last season's postseason win. It was a bittersweet 'W' for the Raiders, who lost starting quarterback Tyson Kooima to a ruptured Achilles on the game-winning play.
Kooima returned three games ago and he's completing 84% of this throws. He was 13-for-13 for 283 yards and six touchdowns against then-No. 20 Dordt last week.
Morningside's offense, meanwhile, has been rolling. Led by Bellevue West grad Joe Dolincheck at QB, the Mustangs have scored 63, 56, 56, 59, 62, 84, 34 and 70 points this season.
Both Morningside and Northwestern will be in the NAIA playoffs, so this may not the final time they see each other this fall.
Saturday rundown
Graceland (0-9, 0-3) at Peru State (6-3, 2-1), noon
Midland (4-5, 4-4) at Hastings (2-6, 2-6), 1 p.m.
Jamestown (2-7, 2-6) at Dakota Wesleyan (3-6, 3-5), 1 p.m.
Doane (5-4, 5-4) at Concordia (5-3, 5-3), 1 p.m.
NAIA No. 2 Northwestern (9-0, 8-0) at No. 3 Morningside (8-0, 8-0), 1 p.m.
Briar Cliff (3-6, 3-5 at Dordt (5-3, 5-3), 1 p.m.
Sioux Falls (6-3, 3-1) at Wayne State (6-3, 3-2), 1 p.m.
Western Oregon (3-5, 2-2) at Chadron State (4-5, 4-4), noon MT.
DII No. 25 Nebraska-Kearney (7-2, 7-2) at Central Oklahoma (4-5, 4-5), 2 p.m.
Nebraska Wesleyan (4-4, 2-4) at Wartburg (5-3, 4-2), 1 p.m.
Check-downs
* Streaks: Saturday's Doane-Concordia matchup will pit two teams playing their best football. Concordia has won four straight games and Doane has won three straight. Both teams are getting it done with defense. Concordia is 32nd in the NAIA in yards allowed per game (327.5) and Doane is 26th (320.1). The Tigers rank 11th nationally in rushing defense (83.6 yards per game).
* Scrambled eggs: Mississippi and Mississippi State play in the Egg Bowl every year. Wayne State and Sioux Falls also like their eggs. Saturday will mark the next edition of the Egg Bowl between the two teams. It's been a one-sided affair, though, with Sioux Falls owning an 8-0 series edge.
* The Wartburg wall: Nebraska Wesleyan's offense, which posted 44 points last week against Simpson, will be greatly challenged Saturday at Wartburg. The Knights rank first in the American Rivers Conference in pass defense (184.9 ypg), and first in run defense (89.3).
* Twos and more: Nebraska-Kearney junior quarterback T.J. Davis has thrown for at least two touchdown passes in seven straight games, the longest streak at UNK since Marcus Goldenstein in 2005.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.