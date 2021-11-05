State college football rundown: Morningside, Northwestern have been on collision course to GPAC title

The last time rivals Northwestern and Morningside met in football, it was the spring edition of the NAIA playoffs. Northwestern rallied for a 44-41 victory last May to advance to the national championship.

The teams have been on a collision course ever since. They'll meet for the Great Plains Athletic Conference championship at 1 p.m. Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa.

Northwestern (9-0) and Morningside (9-0) have each rolled through the competition this season. They're ranked Nos. 2 and 3 in the NAIA, respectively.

Northwestern snapped a seven-game losing streak to Morningside with last season's postseason win. It was a bittersweet 'W' for the Raiders, who lost starting quarterback Tyson Kooima to a ruptured Achilles on the game-winning play.

Kooima returned three games ago and he's completing 84% of this throws. He was 13-for-13 for 283 yards and six touchdowns against then-No. 20 Dordt last week.

Morningside's offense, meanwhile, has been rolling. Led by Bellevue West grad Joe Dolincheck at QB, the Mustangs have scored 63, 56, 56, 59, 62, 84, 34 and 70 points this season.

Both Morningside and Northwestern will be in the NAIA playoffs, so this may not the final time they see each other this fall.