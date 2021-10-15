State college football rundown: Hastings' Franzen returns to where his coaching career took off

When Matt Franzen arrives in Crete on Saturday, he won't need a Doane campus map.

Franzen spent a good portion of his career at Doane, first as football coach and then as athletic director. He stepped down as AD to take over as Hastings' football coach in the offseason.

Franzen was named Doane football coach in 2007 and led the Tigers to back-to-back NAIA playoff appearances in 2015 and 2016.

Franzen's first season at Hastings, where he was an assistant coach before heading to Doane, is off to a slow start. The Broncos are 1-5.

Franzen has built from the ground up before. His first Doane team won four games.

Hastings is looking to bounce back from a 62-7 loss to No. 3 Morningside. The Broncos got on the scoreboard first before the Mustangs rattled off the final 62 points.

Saturday rundown

Concordia (3-3, 3-3 GPAC) at Mount Marty (0-6, 0-6), 1 p.m.

Dakota Wesleyan (3-3, 3-2) at No. 18 Dordt (4-1, 4-1), 1 p.m.

No. 2 Northwestern (5-0, 5-0) at Jamestown (2-4, 2-3), 1 p.m.

No. 3 Morningside (5-0, 5-0) at Briar Cliff (1-5, 1-4), 1 p.m.