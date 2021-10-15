State college football rundown: Hastings' Franzen returns to where his coaching career took off

When Matt Franzen arrives in Crete on Saturday, he won't need a Doane campus map.
Franzen spent a good portion of his career at Doane, first as football coach and then as athletic director. He stepped down as AD to take over as Hastings' football coach in the offseason.
Franzen was named Doane football coach in 2007 and led the Tigers to back-to-back NAIA playoff appearances in 2015 and 2016.
Franzen's first season at Hastings, where he was an assistant coach before heading to Doane, is off to a slow start. The Broncos are 1-5.
Franzen has built from the ground up before. His first Doane team won four games.
Hastings is looking to bounce back from a 62-7 loss to No. 3 Morningside. The Broncos got on the scoreboard first before the Mustangs rattled off the final 62 points.
Saturday rundown
Concordia (3-3, 3-3 GPAC) at Mount Marty (0-6, 0-6), 1 p.m.
Dakota Wesleyan (3-3, 3-2) at No. 18 Dordt (4-1, 4-1), 1 p.m.
No. 2 Northwestern (5-0, 5-0) at Jamestown (2-4, 2-3), 1 p.m.
No. 3 Morningside (5-0, 5-0) at Briar Cliff (1-5, 1-4), 1 p.m.
Hastings (1-5, 1-5) at Doane (2-4, 2-4), 1 p.m.
DII No. 23 Augustana (5-1, 1-1 Northern Sun) at No. 22 Wayne State (5-1, 2-0), 1 p.m.
Chadron State (2-4, 2-3 RMAC) at Adams State (0-6, 0-4), 1 p.m. MT
DII No. 21 Nebraska-Kearney (5-1, 5-1 MIAA) at Emporia State (3-3, 3-3), 1 p.m.
Nebraska Wesleyan (3-3, 1-3 ARC) at Buena Vista (2-3, 1-2), 1 p.m.
Clarke (0-6, 0-0 HAC) at Peru State (4-2, 0-0), noon
Check-downs
* Concordia freshman quarterback DJ McGarvie ranks third in the Great Plains Athletic Conference in passing touchdowns with 13. Keep in mind that McGarvie did not start the team's first two games of the season. The Lincoln North Star grad is 33-of-50 for 441 yards and six TDs over his past two games.
* Nebraska Wesleyan's defense will be tested against Buena Vista, which ranks second in the American Rivers Conference in scoring offense at 39.6 points per contest. NWU is hoping its opportunistic ways continue. NWU ranks fourth in Division III with four defensive touchdowns.
* When No. 23 Augustana visits No. 22 Wayne State on Saturday it will mark the first time two ranked teams faced each other at Cunningham Field since 2009, when the Wildcats hosted Nebraska-Kearney.