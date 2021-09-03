State college football rundown: Ehlers takes reins at Concordia, and more from around the state

Wyatt Ehlers has game reps under his belt.

But for the first time since arriving at Concordia in 2019, the quarterback is the guy under center. The Centennial graduate is slated to start when the Bulldogs play at No. 3 Morningside under the lights Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The last time Ehlers had a prominent role on a football field, he was leading Centennial to a Class C-2 state championship at Memorial Stadium in 2018.

Ehlers will make his second collegiate start, and the Bulldogs are hoping it looks like his first when he threw for 210 yards and two touchdowns against Buena Vista as a freshman.

Over two seasons, Ehlers has appeared in 11 games, completing 30-of-56 passes for 383 yards and four touchdowns.

Ehlers and the Broncos will be tested Saturday against a Morningside squad that ranked 16th in the NAIA last year in points allowed (17.6) and first in points scored (50.4).

Saturday's rundown

Eureka (0-0) at Nebraska Wesleyan (0-0), 1 p.m.

Midland (0-1, 0-0) at NAIA No. 14 Dordt (0-0), 1 p.m.