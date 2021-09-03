State college football rundown: Ehlers takes reins at Concordia, and more from around the state

Wyatt Ehlers has game reps under his belt.
But for the first time since arriving at Concordia in 2019, the quarterback is the guy under center. The Centennial graduate is slated to start when the Bulldogs play at No. 3 Morningside under the lights Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The last time Ehlers had a prominent role on a football field, he was leading Centennial to a Class C-2 state championship at Memorial Stadium in 2018.
Ehlers will make his second collegiate start, and the Bulldogs are hoping it looks like his first when he threw for 210 yards and two touchdowns against Buena Vista as a freshman.
Over two seasons, Ehlers has appeared in 11 games, completing 30-of-56 passes for 383 yards and four touchdowns.
Ehlers and the Broncos will be tested Saturday against a Morningside squad that ranked 16th in the NAIA last year in points allowed (17.6) and first in points scored (50.4).
Saturday's rundown
Eureka (0-0) at Nebraska Wesleyan (0-0), 1 p.m.
Midland (0-1, 0-0) at NAIA No. 14 Dordt (0-0), 1 p.m.
Dakota Wesleyan (0-1, 0-0) at Mount Marty (0-0), 1 p.m.
Hastings (0-0) at NAIA No. 2 Northwestern (1-0, 0-0), 1 p.m.
Doane (0-0) at Briar Cliff (0-1, 0-0), 1 p.m.
Peru State (1-0, 0-0) at Central Methodist (0-1, 0-1), 1 p.m.
Chadron State (0-0) at Western Colorado (0-0), 2 p.m. (CT)
Concordia (0-0) at NAIA No. 3 Morningside (0-0), 7 p.m.
Check-downs
Lopers roll after weather delay: TJ Davis rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns, and threw for another 160 yards as Nebraska-Kearney rolled to a 38-0 home win against Missouri Southern on Thursday night. The game was delayed for more than two hours because of lightning. UNK totaled 539 yards and pulled away with three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
A Broncos' return: After spending 13 years at Doane, first as football coach and then as athletic director, Matt Franzen will make his coaching debut when Hastings plays at No. 2 Northwestern. Franzen was an assistant coach for 11 years at Hastings prior to reviving the Doane program.
Eagle connections: Chadron State's opening opponent has quite an Eagle presence on its coaching staff. Western Colorado head coach Jas Bains was an assistant coach at CSU for five years, and defensive coordinator Todd Auer was at CSU for 23 years, including 17 as defensive coordinator. Joe McClain, one of the top QBs to come through Chadron State, is the Mountaineers' quarterbacks coach.
