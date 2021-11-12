State college football rundown: Defense has Concordia in position to do something it hasn't done since 1970

Concordia won't be playing postseason football this year, but the Bulldogs have a chance to finish on a strong note when they play at Hastings.
The Bulldogs have won five straight games, and a win Saturday would push the final record to 7-3.
Concordia is getting it done with defense. The Bulldogs have limited their opponents to 8.8 points and 256.2 yards per contest during the win streak. In last week's 20-13 win against Doane, the Bulldogs hounded the Tigers to the tune of three takeaways and four sacks.
The Bulldogs will face a Hastings team rebuilding under first-year coach Matt Franzen. The Broncos rank 84th nationally in scoring offense and 81st in total offense.
Concordia also has a chance to update the history books Saturday. A victory would cap an in-state season sweep (Doane, Hastings and Midland). Concordia hasn't done that since 1970.
Saturday rundown
Wayne State (6-4, 3-3) at MSU Moorhead (5-5, 3-3), noon.
Northeastern State (2-8, 2-8) at DII No. 23 Nebraska-Kearney (8-2, 8-2), noon.
Mount Marty (0-9, 0-9) at Midland (5-5, 5-4), 1 p.m.
NAIA No. 2 Morningside (9-0, 9-0) at Dakota Wesleyan (4-5, 4-5), 1 p.m.
Concordia (6-3, 6-3) at Hastings (2-7, 2-7), 1 p.m.
NAIA No. 25 Dordt (6-3, 6-3) at Jamestown (2-8, 2-8), 1 p.m.
NAIA No. 4 Northwestern (9-1, 8-1) at Briar Cliff (3-7, 3-6), 1 p.m.
Coe (7-2, 5-2) at Nebraska Wesleyan (4-5, 2-4), 1 p.m.
Peru State (7-3, 3-1) at Culver-Stockton (7-3, 3-1), 1 p.m.
Chadron State (5-5, 4-4) at Black Hills State (4-6, 2-6), 1 p.m. MT.
Check-downs
* Playoffs for Lopers? Nebraska-Kearney has a chance to extend its season if it can beat Northeastern State on Saturday. The Lopers are ranked seventh in the Division II Super Region 3 rankings. The top seven teams advance to the playoffs, which begin next week. The DII playoff selection show is at 4 p.m. Sunday.
* NWU causing trouble: Nebraska Wesleyan's defense is taking advantage of its opportunities. The Prairie Wolves have forced five turnovers over the past two games and have four games of two turnovers or more.
* Finishing on winning note: Wayne State has dropped two straight games after starting 6-2, but the Wildcats still have a chance to show progress. A win at Minnesota State Moorhead would mark the Wildcats' first seven-win season since 2011.
* Bobcats in the standings: Peru State has a chance to finish second in the Heart of America Athletic Conference North Division standings. Peru State is 7-3 overall and 3-1 in the HAAC. So, too, is Peru State's Saturday opponent, Culver-Stockton.
