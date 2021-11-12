 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State college football rundown: Defense has Concordia in position to do something it hasn't done since 1970
0 Comments

State college football rundown: Defense has Concordia in position to do something it hasn't done since 1970

  • Updated
  • 0
Midland vs. Concordia, 10.23

Concordia's Lane Napier (23) reaches out to grab at Midland's Dalton Tremayne (18) as Peyton Mitchell also closes in on Oct. 23 in Seward.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Concordia won't be playing postseason football this year, but the Bulldogs have a chance to finish on a strong note when they play at Hastings.

The Bulldogs have won five straight games, and a win Saturday would push the final record to 7-3.

Concordia is getting it done with defense. The Bulldogs have limited their opponents to 8.8 points and 256.2 yards per contest during the win streak. In last week's 20-13 win against Doane, the Bulldogs hounded the Tigers to the tune of three takeaways and four sacks.

The Bulldogs will face a Hastings team rebuilding under first-year coach Matt Franzen. The Broncos rank 84th nationally in scoring offense and 81st in total offense.

Concordia also has a chance to update the history books Saturday. A victory would cap an in-state season sweep (Doane, Hastings and Midland). Concordia hasn't done that since 1970.

Saturday rundown

Wayne State (6-4, 3-3) at MSU Moorhead (5-5, 3-3), noon.

Northeastern State (2-8, 2-8) at DII No. 23 Nebraska-Kearney (8-2, 8-2), noon.

Mount Marty (0-9, 0-9) at Midland (5-5, 5-4), 1 p.m.

NAIA No. 2 Morningside (9-0, 9-0) at Dakota Wesleyan (4-5, 4-5), 1 p.m.

Concordia (6-3, 6-3) at Hastings (2-7, 2-7), 1 p.m.

NAIA No. 25 Dordt (6-3, 6-3) at Jamestown (2-8, 2-8), 1 p.m.

NAIA No. 4 Northwestern (9-1, 8-1) at Briar Cliff (3-7, 3-6), 1 p.m.

Coe (7-2, 5-2) at Nebraska Wesleyan (4-5, 2-4), 1 p.m.

Peru State (7-3, 3-1) at Culver-Stockton (7-3, 3-1), 1 p.m.

Chadron State (5-5, 4-4) at Black Hills State (4-6, 2-6), 1 p.m. MT.

Check-downs

* Playoffs for Lopers? Nebraska-Kearney has a chance to extend its season if it can beat Northeastern State on Saturday. The Lopers are ranked seventh in the Division II Super Region 3 rankings. The top seven teams advance to the playoffs, which begin next week. The DII playoff selection show is at 4 p.m. Sunday.

* NWU causing trouble: Nebraska Wesleyan's defense is taking advantage of its opportunities. The Prairie Wolves have forced five turnovers over the past two games and have four games of two turnovers or more.

* Finishing on winning note: Wayne State has dropped two straight games after starting 6-2, but the Wildcats still have a chance to show progress. A win at Minnesota State Moorhead would mark the Wildcats' first seven-win season since 2011.

* Bobcats in the standings: Peru State has a chance to finish second in the Heart of America Athletic Conference North Division standings. Peru State is 7-3 overall and 3-1 in the HAAC. So, too, is Peru State's Saturday opponent, Culver-Stockton.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News