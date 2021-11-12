State college football rundown: Defense has Concordia in position to do something it hasn't done since 1970

Concordia won't be playing postseason football this year, but the Bulldogs have a chance to finish on a strong note when they play at Hastings.

The Bulldogs have won five straight games, and a win Saturday would push the final record to 7-3.

Concordia is getting it done with defense. The Bulldogs have limited their opponents to 8.8 points and 256.2 yards per contest during the win streak. In last week's 20-13 win against Doane, the Bulldogs hounded the Tigers to the tune of three takeaways and four sacks.

The Bulldogs will face a Hastings team rebuilding under first-year coach Matt Franzen. The Broncos rank 84th nationally in scoring offense and 81st in total offense.

Concordia also has a chance to update the history books Saturday. A victory would cap an in-state season sweep (Doane, Hastings and Midland). Concordia hasn't done that since 1970.

Saturday rundown

Wayne State (6-4, 3-3) at MSU Moorhead (5-5, 3-3), noon.

Northeastern State (2-8, 2-8) at DII No. 23 Nebraska-Kearney (8-2, 8-2), noon.

Mount Marty (0-9, 0-9) at Midland (5-5, 5-4), 1 p.m.