State college football rundown: Bellevue West grad Dolincheck continues to pick apart defenses at Morningside

Joe Dolincheck had the NAIA's hot hand last season, firing five straight games of 300 yards passing or more.
The Morningside senior hasn't cooled down.
Dolincheck carved up Concordia for 461 passing yards in Morningside's 63-7 win last week. His 461-yard effort ranks ninth in program history, and it led to the Bellevue West graduate being named NAIA offensive player of the week.
One of Dolincheck's favorite targets is Bishop Neumann graduate Reid Jurgensmeier, who hauled in seven catches for 108 yards and one touchdown against Concordia.
The 10-time defending Great Plains Athletic Conference champion Mustangs will look to keep the offense humming when they play at Doane on Saturday.
Dolincheck was 31-of-49 for 316 yards and two touchdowns in Morningside's 42-10 win at Doane last year.
Saturday rundown
NAIA No. 2 Northwestern (2-0, 1-0) at Midland (1-1, 1-0), 1 p.m.
Briar Cliff (0-2, 0-1) at Concordia (0-1, 0-1), 1 p.m.
No. 14 Dordt (0-1, 0-1) at Hastings (0-1, 0-1), 1 p.m.
Mount Marty (0-1, 0-1) at Jamestown (0-1, 0-0), 1 p.m.
No. 3 Morningside (1-0, 1-0) at Doane (1-0, 1-0), 1 p.m.
Nebraska Wesleyan (1-0, 0-0) at Augsburg (0-1, 0-0), 1 p.m.
Angelo State (1-0, 0-0) at Chadron State (0-1, 0-1), 1 p.m. MT
Wayne State (1-0, 1-0) at Bemidji State (1-0, 1-0), 2 p.m.
Benedictine (1-0, 0-0) at Peru State (1-1, 0-0), 6 p.m.
Nebraska-Kearney (1-0, 1-0) at DII No. 23 Pittsburg State (1-0, 1-0), 7 p.m.
Check-downs
Playing spoiler again? After stunning No. 14 Dordt last week 25-24 behind a successful two-point conversion with no time remaining, Midland will seek to knock off another ranked team.
The Warriors host No. 2 Northwestern.
Midland scored all 25 points over the final minutes to pull last week's upset, and coach Jeff Jamrog called it, "probably the most remarkable win in my 34 years of coaching."
Another chance for points: Augsburg, Nebraska Wesleyan's foe Saturday, gave up 570 total yards and 46 points in a loss to Ripon last week.
Could NWU quarterback Carter Terry be in store for another big day? He threw for 393 yards and seven touchdowns in the Prairie Wolves' season-opening win against Eureka.
Looking to bounce back: Concordia will try to shake off last week's 63-7 loss to Morningside when it hosts Briar Cliff at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Chargers went 1-8 last year and Concordia has won the previous two meetings. Briar Cliff has scored just six total points through its first two games.
