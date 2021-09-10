State college football rundown: Bellevue West grad Dolincheck continues to pick apart defenses at Morningside

Nebraska Wesleyan (1-0, 0-0) at Augsburg (0-1, 0-0), 1 p.m.

Angelo State (1-0, 0-0) at Chadron State (0-1, 0-1), 1 p.m. MT

Wayne State (1-0, 1-0) at Bemidji State (1-0, 1-0), 2 p.m.

Benedictine (1-0, 0-0) at Peru State (1-1, 0-0), 6 p.m.

Nebraska-Kearney (1-0, 1-0) at DII No. 23 Pittsburg State (1-0, 1-0), 7 p.m.

Check-downs

Playing spoiler again? After stunning No. 14 Dordt last week 25-24 behind a successful two-point conversion with no time remaining, Midland will seek to knock off another ranked team.

The Warriors host No. 2 Northwestern.

Midland scored all 25 points over the final minutes to pull last week's upset, and coach Jeff Jamrog called it, "probably the most remarkable win in my 34 years of coaching."

Another chance for points: Augsburg, Nebraska Wesleyan's foe Saturday, gave up 570 total yards and 46 points in a loss to Ripon last week.

Could NWU quarterback Carter Terry be in store for another big day? He threw for 393 yards and seven touchdowns in the Prairie Wolves' season-opening win against Eureka.