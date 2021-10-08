State college football rundown: After signature win, Wayne State has a chance at another

NAIA No. 3 Morningside (4-0, 4-0) at Hastings (1-4, 1-4), 1 p.m.

Wayne State (4-1, 1-0) at DII No. 11 Minnesota State (4-1, 0-0), 1 p.m.

CSU-Pueblo (3-2, 3-0) at Chadron State (2-3, 2-2), 1 p.m. MT

Missouri Western (2-3, 2-3) at Nebraska-Kearney (4-1, 4-1), 1 p.m.

Dubuque (3-1, 2-0) at Nebraska Wesleyan (3-2, 1-2), 1 p.m.

Check downs

* Concordia, which plays at Jamestown on Saturday, is hoping to take advantage of the back end of its schedule. The first five opponents, which include No. 2 Northwestern and No. 3 Morningside, are a combined 16-8. The Bulldogs' final five opponents are a combined 8-18. The only remaining opponent at .500 or better is Midland (3-3).

* Nebraska Wesleyan quarterback Carter Terry ranks second in the American Rivers Conference in passing yards at 290.2 per contest. His 16 touchdown tosses also rank second in the league.

* Doane, which is coming off a 44-20 win against Jamestown, is receiving a spark from senior linebacker Riley Heithoff. The Raymond Central graduate has 34 tackles. He also has three sacks and three pass breakups.