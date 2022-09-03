State college football: Prairie Wolves get on roll in opening win at Eureka

Nebraska Wesleyan opened its season on a strong note, dominating Eureka 31-6 on Saturday afternoon in Eureka, Illinois.

Strong play from quarterback Carter Terry allowed the Prairie Wolves to score the first 23 points of the game before Eureka scored its one and only touchdown of the game. Terry went 21-for-38 for 357 yards and three touchdowns.

Cole Siems led Nebraska Wesleyan in receiving with two catches for 101 yards, including a 90-yard touchdown.

The Prairie Wolf's defense also had a good day, limiting the Eureka offense to 253 total yards. The defense also forced Eureka quarterbacks into three interceptions.

Dordt 35, Briar Cliff 13: Dordt dominated on the offensive side of the ball, racking up 529 total yards in Sioux City, Iowa. Nick Wellen led the charge, rushing 25 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

Jamestown 34, Dakota Wesleyan 30: Down 30-20 late in the fourth quarter, Jamestown quarterback Cade Torgerson threw two touchdown passes to complete the comeback in Jamestown, North Dakota. Torgerson finished the day 27-for-43 for 384 yards, throwing four touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Midland 14, Hastings 10: In a low-scoring affair that saw a combined 458 total yards of offense, Midland scored the game-winning touchdown with just over eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter in Fremont. Midland quarterback Garrison Beach was 12-for-31 for 74 yards with two touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Wayne State 33, University of Mary 28: With 1:46 left in the fourth quarter and down by one, Anthony Watkins scored on a 10-yard run to give Wayne State the lead in Bismarck, North Dakota. Watkins finished the night as Wayne State's leading rusher, going for 74 yards on 17 carries.