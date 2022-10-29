State college football: Nebraska-Kearney falls short in upset bid over Northwest Missouri

A 14-point fourth quarter from Northwest Missouri shut the door on any Nebraska-Kearney upset in a 28-24 defeat Saturday in Kearney.

TJ Davis had a rushing and passing touchdown to give the Lopers a 17-14 halftime lead. Damian Cearns had a big 30-yard rush that gave the Lopers hope for a potential crucial win.

Northwest Missouri had other plans, with their defense shutting out the Lopers in the fourth quarter. Jay Harris and Braden Wright each had rushing touchdowns in the final quarter to give the Bearcats a comeback victory.

MIDLAND 41, CONCORDIA 31: Concordia got off to a fast start with a 10-0 run in the first quarter. DJ McGarvie had a big game with 296 passing yards and Austin Jablonski had 78 rushing yards to help Concordia's offense stay in the game.

The Bulldogs defense couldn't contain Midland running back Levi Markey, who led the team in receiving and rushing yards. Markey had 91 yards on the ground and had a crucial 37-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.

Mount Marty 27, Doane 16: Adam Wasserman had a 4-yard run for Doane's lone touchdown of the game. Kelen Meyer made three field goals to give the Tigers a 16-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Doane defense couldn't get the stops in the final quarter to hold on. Mount Marty quarterback Clayton Byer threw two touchdown passes to pull away and give the Lancers a comeback win.

Simpson 74, Nebraska Wesleyan 41: Carter Terry had 306 passing yards and Tristin Myers had 119 rushing yards to help Nebraska Wesleyan, but the Prairie Wolves offense couldn't keep pace.

Simpson quarterback J Jensen III was sensational with 371 passing yards and six passing touchdowns. Reed Worth was his top target with six receptions and 122 receiving yards. Aubrey Gillard and Desmond Alexander combined for 183 rushing yards in the backfield for Simpson.

Wayne State 56, Upper Iowa 14: Anthony Watkins had a huge game for Wayne State with four touchdowns, including a 31-yard catch. Quarterback Nick Bohn had four passing touchdowns and 227 passing yards. Upper Iowa managed to tie the game 7-7 early in the second quarter, but Wayne State went on a 49-7 run to finish the game.

Morningside 70, Dakota Wesleyan 14: Joe Dolincheck completed 10 of 14 passes for 213 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions while KJ Williams rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns in the Mustangs’ blowout over the Tigers.

Chadron State 17, New Mexico Highlands 3: In a defensive battle, Heath Beemiller led the Eagles with two passing touchdowns and 278 passing yards. Ahlonte Hair added 65 receiving yards and caught a crucial touchdown in the third quarter to give Chadron State the lead. The stout Eagles defense shutout New Mexico Highlands in the second half.

Grand View 31, Peru State 3: After a close 7-3 game in the first quarter, Grand View ripped off 24 straight points to pull away from Peru State. Ali Scott rushed for 64 yards and two rushing touchdowns for Grand View.

Dordt 44, Jamestown 24: Kade McDaniel completed 19 of 30 passes for 344 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also had 131 yards on the ground to help carry the Defenders offense. Dordt's defense cooled off the Jamestown offense in the second half with only giving seven points in the last two quarters.

Northwestern 56, Briar Cliff 7: Jalyn Gramstad had an efficient day passing. He completed 14 of 18 passes for 209 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. Logan Myer added 71 rushing yards with two rushing scores to help Northwestern in a dominant performance.