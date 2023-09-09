Devin Zeigler finished with two touchdowns for Concordia — including a 21-yard run with 1:41 left in the fourth quarter — to rally the Bulldogs to a 27-23 win Saturday over Jamestown in Jamestown, North Dakota.

After quick scores in the first quarter by both the Jimmies and Concordia, the Bulldogs found themselves trailing 17-3 at halftime.

Zeigler capped off a nine-play, 65-yard drive from 5 yards out to make it 17-13 in the third quarter, and the Bulldog defense limited Jamestown to just two field goals in the second half.

DJ McGarvie added a 1-yard run to tie the game 20-20 before Jamestown regained the lead on a field goal with 5:09 remaining.

The Bulldog defense finished with seven sacks, including two from Kyle Sterup.

McGarvie finished 12-of-17 throwing for 185 yards, finding his top target, Austin Jablonski, five times for 85 yards. Zeigler rushed for 124 yards.

Midland 56, Briar Cliff 14: Midland gained 282 yards on the ground on 42 carries, and Garrison Beach added 261 yards through the air and two scores as the Warriors showcased its high-powered offense in Fremont. Jacobs Jones finished with 11 carries and 120 yards and two scores, while Midland had six rushing touchdowns from four different players. Tyson Denkert scored twice on 51 yards on the ground. Kalynd Coats and Beach each added rushing scores. Tariq Brown caught four passes for 101 yards and a score.

Dakota Wesleyan 17, Doane 10: The Tigers led 10-0 through three quarters of play before Dakota Wesleyan mounted a fourth-quarter surge. Dakota Wesleyan got on the board with a Jaxon Patrick 27-yard field goal, and Landon Ruesink returned an interception 41 yards for a score on Doane's next possession. Doane still led 10-9 following a missed PAT by Patrick, but an 11-play, 85-yard drive by Dakota Wesleyan gave the Tigers the lead with 1:46 left to play.

Morningside 55, Hastings 18: The Broncos mustered just 262 yards of offense and were held to nine points in the first half. Morningside capitalized on back-to-back defensive scores. Chase Harden returned a fumble 44 yards to put Morningside ahead 28-9 in the third quarter, and Dijion Walls returned an 85-yard interception to make it 35-9.

Augustana 27, Chadron State 3: Casey Bauman completed 15 of 30 passes for two scores and 291 yards, and the Vikings held Chadron State to a Wilson Yee 45-yard field goal. Jack Fisher led Augustana with four catches for 122 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown. Preston Pearson led the Eagles ground game with 41 yards rushing, and Rollin George caught five passes for 44 yards.