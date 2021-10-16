State college football glance: Wynne, Doane run past Hastings; Augustana trips up Wayne State

Frazzie Wynn, a Lincoln Southwest graduate, became the first Doane player to rush for at least 200 yards in a game as the Tigers rolled to a 44-0 win against Hastings on Saturday in Crete.

Wynn finished with 225 yards and four touchdowns as Doane (3-4) racked up 375 yards on the ground, and 474 yards of total offense.

Doane's defense also came to play, forcing four turnovers, including three interceptions, while holding the Broncos (1-6) to 116 total yards and six first downs.

Wynn scored on runs of 3, 2, 64 and 26 yards. Three of his touchdowns came in the second half.

Augustana 32, Wayne State 24: Kyle Saddler threw for 332 yards and four touchdowns as Augustana defeated Wayne State in a Division II top-25 matchup in Wayne. No. 23 Augustana ran out the clock after a late touchdown by the No. 22 Wildcats (5-2, 2-1 Northern Sun) cut the deficit to eight. Augustana (6-1, 2-1) jumped out to a 17-3 lead and held on from there. Sean Engle caught six passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Wayne State's Nick Bohn threw for 208 yards and rushed for another 77.