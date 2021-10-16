State college football glance: Wynne, Doane run past Hastings; Augustana trips up Wayne State

Frazzie Wynn, a Lincoln Southwest graduate, became the first Doane player to rush for at least 200 yards in a game as the Tigers rolled to a 44-0 win against Hastings on Saturday in Crete.
Wynn finished with 225 yards and four touchdowns as Doane (3-4) racked up 375 yards on the ground, and 474 yards of total offense.
Doane's defense also came to play, forcing four turnovers, including three interceptions, while holding the Broncos (1-6) to 116 total yards and six first downs.
Wynn scored on runs of 3, 2, 64 and 26 yards. Three of his touchdowns came in the second half.
Augustana 32, Wayne State 24: Kyle Saddler threw for 332 yards and four touchdowns as Augustana defeated Wayne State in a Division II top-25 matchup in Wayne. No. 23 Augustana ran out the clock after a late touchdown by the No. 22 Wildcats (5-2, 2-1 Northern Sun) cut the deficit to eight. Augustana (6-1, 2-1) jumped out to a 17-3 lead and held on from there. Sean Engle caught six passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Wayne State's Nick Bohn threw for 208 yards and rushed for another 77.
Buena Vista 50, Nebraska Wesleyan 7: The Beavers (3-3) accumulated 583 yards of total offense, with quarterback Brandon Kyles tossing three touchdowns to blow past the Prairie Wolves (3-4) in Storm Lake, Iowa. Kyles went 21-for-26 and 284 yards with receiver Eric Pacheco catching seven of those for 140 yards and a score. Kyles also ran for 123 yards to lead all rushers. NWU mustered only 101 yards of offense, including only 10 rushing yards. Cole Siems caught a 10-yard touchdown pass for the Prairie Wolves' only score.
Chadron State 45, Adams State 35: Dalton Holst threw for four touchdowns while running back Jaydon Cox ran for 122 yards and one score to lead the Eagles (3-4) to a shootout win over Adams State (0-7) in Alamosa, Colorado. The Eagles put up 523 yards of total offense with 33 first downs.
Concordia 38, Mount Marty 7: The Bulldogs (4-3) reeled off 28 unanswered points in the second half to put away the Lancers (0-7) in Yankton, South Dakota. DJ McGarvie completed 12 of 19 passes for 151 yards and three scores for Concordia. Lane Napier anchored the Concordia defense with 20 tackles.
Dordt 45, Dakota Wesleyan 13: In a game that saw a combined 999 total yards of offense, Dordt (5-1) rushed for 347 yards including a 107-yard rushing performance by Josh Bush to lead the Defenders to victory over Dakota Wesleyan (3-4) in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Morningside 84, Briar Cliff 7: The Mustangs (6-0) totaled 710 yards of offense while holding the Chargers (1-6) to minus-39 rushing yards en route to a dominant win in Sioux City, Iowa. Bellevue West graduate Joe Dolincheck went 16-for-23 with 263 yards and three touchdowns.
Nebraska-Kearney 42, Emporia State 35: Trailing 21-7 in the second quarter, Nebraska-Kearney (6-1) scored 35 unanswered points to upend Emporia State (3-4) on the road. Lopers quarterback TJ Davis once again had an explosive day, completing 12 of 19 passes for 306 yards with three touchdowns and leading with 96 yards on the ground. Dayton Sealey was Davis's favorite target as the senior had five catches for 152 yards and a touchdown.
Northwestern 63, Jamestown 7: The No. 2 Red Raiders (7-0) scored 42 unanswered points to start the game and totaled 774 yards of offense to blow past the Jimmies (2-5).
Peru State 20, Clarke 0: The Bobcat defense held Clarke (0-7) to only 47 total yards of offense en route to a dominant shutout victory. It was the rushing attack that downed the Pride; Clarke had minus-36 yards on the ground. Despite only 226 offensive yards of its own, Peru State (5-2) got 117 yards and a touchdown pass from quarterback Joey Dominguez while Quinton Hawkins had 73 yards on the ground with a score.