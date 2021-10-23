State college football glance: Wynn, Butler lead Doane to its third win in four games

Frazzie Wynn continues to the find the end zone, the junior running back scoring twice to lead Doane to a 28-7 win against Mount Marty on Saturday in Crete.
Wynn, a Lincoln Southwest graduate, and freshman LJ Butler combined for 158 rushing yards and three scores. Wynn rushed for 87 yards on 16 carries and Butler added 71 on 14 totes.
Wynn's second touchdown came on a 23-yard run that gave the Tigers a 21-0 lead in the third quarter. Mount Marty got to within two scores before the Tigers responded on Butler's 15-yard score.
Doane (4-4), which has won three of its past four games, held Mount Marty to 13 rushing yards. Mount Marty dropped to 0-8.
Wynn, the reigning GPAC offensive player of the week, scored four touchdowns against Hastings last week.
Peru State 28, William Penn 0: Dremel Jackson and Quinton Hawkins each scored two touchdowns for Peru State (6-2) in its win over William Penn (1-7) in Oskaloosa, Iowa.
Jackson had five catches for 62 yards, and Joey Dominguez completed 13 of 18 passes for 132 yards. Hawkins finished with 99 yards rushing on 24 attempts.
On defense, Peru State had three sacks, seven tackles for loss, one forced fumble and an interception.
Nebraska-Kearney 56, Lincoln 0: Division II No. 21 Nebraska-Kearney rolled up 434 rushing yards and five Lopers scored rushing touchdowns in Kearney. Kearney graduate Miko Maessner finished with 10 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown to lead UNK (7-1).
The Lopers relied heavily on their running game — TJ Davis attempted only three passes — but they hurt Lincoln (0-7) through the air, too. Davis connected with Dalton Sealey for a 65-yard touchdown.
Wayne State 38, Southwest Minnesota State 16: Redshirt freshman Nick Bohn threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 87 yards and another score to help the Wildcats bounce back in Marshall, Minnesota.
Taurean Grady hauled in five passes for 123 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown to get the Wildcats (6-2) on the board in the first quarter. Bohn scored from 7 yards out to give Wayne State a 28-3 lead early in the second quarter.
Southwest Minnesota State dropped to 2-6.
Chadron State 60, Fort Lewis 7: The Eagles (4-4) dominated on both sides of the ball in Chadron, gaining 553 yards of total offense while holding Fort Lewis (0-8) to 26 total yards. Dalton Holst threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns, and Chad Mikelson hauled in three balls for 102 yards and two touchdowns, including a 67-yarder.
The Eagles sacked Fort Lewis seven times.
Morningside 34, Dordt 28: NAIA No. 3 Morningside (7-0) scored twice in the final seven minutes to rally for the win against No. 15 Dordt (5-2). Senior Caleb Schweigart caught the game-winning touchdown with 43 seconds remaining. Morningside amassed 623 yards of total offense — 312 passing and 311 rushing. Anthony Sims led the rushing attack with 37 carries for 279 yards.
Northwestern 50, Dakota Wesleyan 0: The NAIA No. 2 Red Raiders (8-0) continued their perfect season in a blowout victory over the Tigers (3-5). Logan Meyer had 11 carries for 58 yards and three touchdowns, and also caught four passes for 52 yards and a touchdown. Cade Moser was Northwestern's leading receiver with seven catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
Briar Cliff 41, Jamestown 38: After a Javon Bowie-Monteiro touchdown reception put Jamestown (2-6) up 38-34 with 1:36 remaining, Briar Cliff (2-6) responded with a 28-second touchdown drive ending in an Aaron Okoro catch. Charger quarterback Luke Davis threw for 330 yards and three touchdowns.