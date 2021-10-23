State college football glance: Wynn, Butler lead Doane to its third win in four games

Frazzie Wynn continues to the find the end zone, the junior running back scoring twice to lead Doane to a 28-7 win against Mount Marty on Saturday in Crete.

Wynn, a Lincoln Southwest graduate, and freshman LJ Butler combined for 158 rushing yards and three scores. Wynn rushed for 87 yards on 16 carries and Butler added 71 on 14 totes.

Wynn's second touchdown came on a 23-yard run that gave the Tigers a 21-0 lead in the third quarter. Mount Marty got to within two scores before the Tigers responded on Butler's 15-yard score.

Doane (4-4), which has won three of its past four games, held Mount Marty to 13 rushing yards. Mount Marty dropped to 0-8.

Wynn, the reigning GPAC offensive player of the week, scored four touchdowns against Hastings last week.

Peru State 28, William Penn 0: Dremel Jackson and Quinton Hawkins each scored two touchdowns for Peru State (6-2) in its win over William Penn (1-7) in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

Jackson had five catches for 62 yards, and Joey Dominguez completed 13 of 18 passes for 132 yards. Hawkins finished with 99 yards rushing on 24 attempts.

On defense, Peru State had three sacks, seven tackles for loss, one forced fumble and an interception.