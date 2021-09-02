State college football glance: Willis tosses 3 TDs to lead Wayne State to season-opening win

Tavian Willis tossed three touchdowns and Anthony Watkins rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown in helping lead Wayne State to a season-opening 34-27 win against Mary on Thursday night in Wayne.

The Wildcats finished with 188 yards on the ground, and Willis finished with 268 yards through the air.

Willis connected with Taurean Grady, who had five catches for 60 yards, on a goal-line pass in the first quarter. The quarterback also connected with Jacob Keiser in the second quarter and Trystn Ducker on a 47-yarder.

Mary was held to minus-4 yards rushing on 23 attempts and the Wildcats finished with five sacks.

Nebraska-Kearney 38, Missouri Southern 0: TJ Davis rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns, and threw for another 160 yards as the Lopers rolled in Kearney.

The game was delayed for more than two hours because of lightning.

UNK rolled up 539 total yards and pulled away with three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

