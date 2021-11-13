State college football glance: UNK positions itself for playoff berth with rout of Northeastern State

Midland 31, Mount Marty 14: After the Lancers took a 14-7 lead on Torren Devericks' 1-yard plunge, the Warriors (6-5) scored 24 consecutive points to roll past Mount Marty (0-10) in Fremont.

Midland relied heavily on running back Maximus Wold. The junior gained 135 yards on 27 carries and scored two touchdowns. The Warriors' Jake Ashby was 15-for-29 for 183 yards with one score and one interception.

Chadron State 57, Black Hills State 6: In Spearfish, South Dakota, Dalton Holst threw for 236 yards and four touchdowns to help the Eagles (6-5) close the season with a win.

Jeydon Cox rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns for Chadron State, which racked up 492 total yards. Black Hills State ends its season at 4-7.

Wayne State 24, MSU Moorhead 21: Quarterback Nick Bohn accounted for 298 yards of total offense with two touchdowns, and the Wildcats held off a late Dragons (5-6) rally to earn the win in Moorhead, Minnesota.

Wayne State ends the year at 7-4, marking the first time since 2011 the Wildcats reached the seven-win mark.

Bohn, a Bennington graduate, also led the Wildcats in rushing with 122 yards on 30 attempts with one touchdown. Taurean Grady had six catches for 108 yards.