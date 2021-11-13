State college football glance: UNK positions itself for playoff berth with rout of Northeastern State

Division II No. 22 Nebraska-Kearney took care of business Saturday.
Now the Lopers await word on a hopeful extension to their football season.
UNK posted 42 first-half points en route to a 56-10 win against Northeastern State in Kearney to cap the regular season at 9-2.
Junior quarterback TJ Davis hit Cody Nelson for a 65-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the game. On the Lopers' next offensive series, Davis connected with Dayton Sealey for a 61-yard score. Davis added two touchdown runs in the first half.
UNK finished with 557 total yards, including 323 on the ground.
The Division II playoff bracket will be announced at 4 p.m. Sunday. The Lopers are ranked seventh in Super Region 3. The top seven teams from each region make the playoffs.
Concordia 17, Hastings 7: In Hastings, Jonah Weyand rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries to help the Bulldogs close the season on a six-game winning streak.
Weyand's 4-yard touchdown gave Concordia (7-3) a 7-0 lead in the second quarter, and the Bulldogs stretched the lead to 17-0 on DJ McGarvie's 7-yard touchdown strike to Daniel Cantu with 13 minutes, 56 seconds remaining in the game.
Hastings' (2-8) John Zamora was 13-for-36 for 162 yards with one touchdown. Concordia picked him off twice.
Midland 31, Mount Marty 14: After the Lancers took a 14-7 lead on Torren Devericks' 1-yard plunge, the Warriors (6-5) scored 24 consecutive points to roll past Mount Marty (0-10) in Fremont.
Midland relied heavily on running back Maximus Wold. The junior gained 135 yards on 27 carries and scored two touchdowns. The Warriors' Jake Ashby was 15-for-29 for 183 yards with one score and one interception.
Chadron State 57, Black Hills State 6: In Spearfish, South Dakota, Dalton Holst threw for 236 yards and four touchdowns to help the Eagles (6-5) close the season with a win.
Jeydon Cox rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns for Chadron State, which racked up 492 total yards. Black Hills State ends its season at 4-7.
Wayne State 24, MSU Moorhead 21: Quarterback Nick Bohn accounted for 298 yards of total offense with two touchdowns, and the Wildcats held off a late Dragons (5-6) rally to earn the win in Moorhead, Minnesota.
Wayne State ends the year at 7-4, marking the first time since 2011 the Wildcats reached the seven-win mark.
Bohn, a Bennington graduate, also led the Wildcats in rushing with 122 yards on 30 attempts with one touchdown. Taurean Grady had six catches for 108 yards.
Culver-Stockton 10, Peru State 3: Despite holding Culver-Stockton to 107 total yards of offense, the Bobcats were on the wrong end of the scoreboard in Canton, Missouri.
Peru State recorded two interceptions but threw three. The second set up a 32-yard field goal to give Culver-Stockton (8-3) a 10-3 lead with 2:09 remaining. A third Peru State pick sealed the game with 1:06 remaining.
Ki'Jana Owens rushed for 64 yards on 21 carries for the Bobcats (7-4).
Dordt 77, Jamestown 6: The No. 25 Defenders (7-3) scored 49 first-half points and had two players top 100 yards rushing to thump the Jimmies (2-9) in Jamestown, North Dakota.
Josh Bush led all rushers with 126 yards with one score while Anthony Trojahn rushed for 103 yards.
Morningside 52, Dakota Wesleyan 7: The No. 2 Mustangs (10-0) had 585 yards of total offense, including a 325-yard, four-touchdown day from quarterback Joe Dolincheck to breeze by the Tigers (4-7).
Caleb Schweigart and Zach Norton were Dolincheck's favorite targets. Schweigart caught six passes for 128 yards while Norton hauled in six catches for 103 yards and two scores.
Northwestern 63, Briar Cliff 7: The No. 4 Red Raiders (10-1) intercepted three Charger passes while holding Briar Cliff (3-8) to only 58 rushing yards en route to a dominant win in Sioux City, Iowa.
Red Raider QB Tyson Kooima was 10-for-12 for 154 yards and one touchdown. Logan Meyer led the rushing attack with 81 yards on 12 carries with two scores.