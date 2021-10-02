State college football glance: Terry's late TD tosses lift Prairie Wolves to comeback win

Morningside 59, Midland 14: The host and No. 3 Mustangs (4-0, 4-0 GPAC) racked up 704 yards of offense, including 443 through the air. Bellevue West graduate Joe Dolincheck carved up the Midland defense for 369 passing yards and three touchdowns, and Anthony Sims rushed for 153 yards and four scores. Bishop Neumann grad Reid Jurgensmeier caught eight passes for 131 yards and three touchdowns. Midland (3-3, 3-2) QB Jake Ashby threw three interceptions.

Northwestern 56, Mount Marty 17: In Yankton, South Dakota, Blake Fryar threw for 354 yards and four touchdowns to lead the No. 2 Raiders (6-0, 5-0 GPAC). Mount Marty dropped to 0-5.

Wayne State 38, Winona State 21: Wayne State improved to 4-1 for the first time since 2012 behind a 28-point second quarter. Nick Bohn had a pair of rushing touchdowns in the second quarter and finished with 82 yards on 12 carries. Bohn was also 25-of-36 passing for 265 yards and a score. Winona State dropped to 3-2.

Chadron State 46, New Mexico Highlands 16: In Las Vegas, New Mexico, the Eagles (2-3, 2-2 RMAC) cashed in on two long scoring drives to open the game, returned a fumbled kickoff return for a touchdown and added another score to race to a 29-0 lead after the first quarter. Dalton Holst threw for 232 yards and passed John McLain as the program's all-time leader in career passing yards (10,268).

