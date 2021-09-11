State college football glance: Nebraska Wesleyan grabs rare road win when late field goal try misses

Nebraska Wesleyan picked up its first road victory in three years when Augsburg missed a field goal with 18 seconds left Saturday in Minneapolis.

Augsburg (0-2) also missed two extra points in NWU's 20-19 victory.

Carter Terry threw for 290 yards (30-for-49) and a touchdown for Nebraska Wesleyan (2-0) as four different receivers had a least four catches, led by Kevin Tims with eight grabs for 68 yards.

The Prairie Wolves had a 13-point second quarter after Augsburg led 7-0, and Terry put NWU up for good in the third when he hit Isaac Dannehl with a 15-yard TD pass.

Morningside 56, Doane 14: NAIA No. 3 Morningside (2-0), which finished with 578 yards of offense, pulled away after a 14-7 first-quarter lead over the Tigers (0-2) in Crete. Morningside receiver Austin Johnson caught eight passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns. Adam Wasserman and Jeremiah Payne scored Doane's two touchdowns.

Dordt 61, Hastings 10: NAIA No. 14 Dordt (1-1) gained 738 total offensive yards against Hastings (0-2), including 475 on the ground in Hastings. The Defenders had two running backs run for over 100 yards, Anthony Trojahnn (166) and Kade McDaniel (101).