State college football glance: Nebraska Wesleyan grabs rare road win when late field goal try misses

Nebraska Wesleyan picked up its first road victory in three years when Augsburg missed a field goal with 18 seconds left Saturday in Minneapolis.
Augsburg (0-2) also missed two extra points in NWU's 20-19 victory.
Carter Terry threw for 290 yards (30-for-49) and a touchdown for Nebraska Wesleyan (2-0) as four different receivers had a least four catches, led by Kevin Tims with eight grabs for 68 yards.
The Prairie Wolves had a 13-point second quarter after Augsburg led 7-0, and Terry put NWU up for good in the third when he hit Isaac Dannehl with a 15-yard TD pass.
Morningside 56, Doane 14: NAIA No. 3 Morningside (2-0), which finished with 578 yards of offense, pulled away after a 14-7 first-quarter lead over the Tigers (0-2) in Crete. Morningside receiver Austin Johnson caught eight passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns. Adam Wasserman and Jeremiah Payne scored Doane's two touchdowns.
Dordt 61, Hastings 10: NAIA No. 14 Dordt (1-1) gained 738 total offensive yards against Hastings (0-2), including 475 on the ground in Hastings. The Defenders had two running backs run for over 100 yards, Anthony Trojahnn (166) and Kade McDaniel (101).
Northwestern 35, Midland 29, OT: Northwestern quarterback Blake Fryar scored a 7-yard rushing touchdown in overtime to win it for the NAIA No. 2 Red Raiders (3-0) in Fremont. Fryar passed for 332 yards. Cade Moser finished with 125 yards on five receptions for Northwestern. For Midland (1-2), Kenneth Carr caught seven passes for 174 yards and two TDs.
Peru State 45, Benedictine 21: Three touchdowns in the second quarter carried Peru State (1-1) past Benedictine (1-1) in Peru. The Bobcats' Joey Dominguez completed 20 of 27 passes for three touchdowns, two of them to Garry Fleming.
Angelo State 28 Chadron State 24: After scoring 24 straght points, Chadron State (0-2) allowed Angelo State (2-0) to go on a 28-0 run. Dalton Holst passed for 159 yards and two TDs for the Eagles.
Bemidji State 38, Wayne State 28: Turnovers plagued the Wildcats, as Wayne State's three turnovers led to 21 Bemidji State (2-0) points. Tavian Willis led the Wildcats (1-1) offense, passing for 203 yards and three touchdowns against Bemidji State.
Jamestown 35, Mount Marty 6: Cade Torgerson threw for 343 yards and three touchdowns, and added a rushing score for Jamestown (1-1) in its win over Mount Marty (0-2) in Jamestown, North Dakota. The Jimmies had 433 total offensive yards.