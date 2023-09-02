Concordia quarterback DJ McGarvie threw for 413 yards and three touchdowns, but the Bulldogs were unable to keep up with NAIA No. 1 Northwestern, falling 48-35 Saturday in Seward.

The Red Raiders never trailed in the season and GPAC opener for both teams. They went ahead 14-7 on Michael Storey's 5-yard touchdown pass to Jalyn Gramstad in the first quarter and maintained at least a one-score advantage the rest of the way. When the Bulldogs cut the lead to 28-21 in the third quarter, Northwestern's Konner McQuillan struck back with a 67-yard touchdown run.

McGarvie's third touchdown, a 7-yarder to Luke Lang, brought the Bulldogs to within six at 41-35 midway through the fourth quarter. Northwestern answered with a touchdown for a 48-35 lead, then picked off McGarvie to end the next Bulldog drive. The Red Raiders ran off most of the clock to secure the win.

Adam Van Cleave led the Bulldogs with 11 catches for 140 yards. Lincoln Pius X grad and former Husker Austin Jablonski had nine catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns. For Northwestern, McQuillan rushed 19 times for 252 yards and a two touchdowns. Gramstad threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more.

Baker 36, Peru State 17: The Wildcats (1-0) rolled out to a 33-0 lead and were never threatened by the Bobcats (0-2) in Baker, Kansas. Peru State's Colin Shields threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted twice. Kile Bentley had 12 tackles, 10 of the solo, for the defense.