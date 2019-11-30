State college football glance: Morningside breezes to shutout in NAIA playoffs

Top-seeded Morningside had no problem with ninth-seeded Saint Xavier (Illinois) in the quarterfinals of the NAIA football playoffs on Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa.

Behind a big game from receiver Bo Els, a Lincoln Southwest graduate, the Mustangs dominated from start to finish in winning 51-0.

Morningside got first-quarter touchdown passes from Joe Dolincheck to Arnijae Ponder (8 yards) and to Austin Johnson (18 yards) to go up 14-0.

Dolincheck added second-half touchdown tosses to Els of 29 and 10 yards, and Ponder added a 5-yard TD run in the second quarter and a 2-yarder in the third.

Dolincheck was an efficient 25-for-38 for 303 yards, with Els catching 11 balls for 138 yards. Ponder finished with 115 yards rushing. Morningside (12-0) had 515 yards of offense.

Morningside will play Grand View next Saturday in Sioux City.

Northwest Missouri State 63, Lindenwood 7: The Bearcats had no problem with Lindenwood (9-4) in their NCAA Division II second-round playoff game in Maryville, Missouri. Elkhorn South graduate Braden Wright scored on runs of 7, 15 and 40 yards, and finished with 116 yards rushing. Wright also completed 12 of 24 passes for 152 yards. Isaiah Strayhorn ran for 178 yards.