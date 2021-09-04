State college football glance: Midland rally capped with successful 2-point conversion with no time on clock

Midland coach Jeff Jamrog and the Warriors gambled in Week 1, and took down the house and NAIA No. 14 Dordt in a wild fourth quarter Saturday in Sioux Center, Iowa.

Kenneth Carr hauled in a 25-yard pass from EJ Stewart as time expired, and with the Warriors down 24-23, Midland rolled the dice and converted the two-point conversion for a 25-24 victory. Stewart hit Austin Harris on the successful two-point conversion to cap a 25-point fourth quarter for the Warriors.

Midland trailed 17-0 before scoring with 6:38 left in regulation on a 35-yard field goal from Jared Quinonez.

Stewart added touchdown passes of 16 and 6 yards, surrounding a 44-yard score from Dordt that put the Defenders up 24-10 with 4:48 to play.

The Warriors finished with 301 offensive yards on 81 plays, with Stewart throwing for 269 yards and three touchdowns.

Doane 17, Briar Cliff 3: The Tigers created four turnovers on their way to victory in Sioux City, Iowa. Doane also held the Chargers to minus-24 rushing yards.

Caden Theis nailed a 21-yard field goal in the first quarter and Zach Witters hooked up with Izaiah Celestin for a 13-yard touchdown at the end of the first half.