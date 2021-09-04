State college football glance: Midland rally capped with successful 2-point conversion with no time on clock

Midland coach Jeff Jamrog and the Warriors gambled in Week 1, and took down the house and NAIA No. 14 Dordt in a wild fourth quarter Saturday in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Kenneth Carr hauled in a 25-yard pass from EJ Stewart as time expired, and with the Warriors down 24-23, Midland rolled the dice and converted the two-point conversion for a 25-24 victory. Stewart hit Austin Harris on the successful two-point conversion to cap a 25-point fourth quarter for the Warriors.
Midland trailed 17-0 before scoring with 6:38 left in regulation on a 35-yard field goal from Jared Quinonez.
Stewart added touchdown passes of 16 and 6 yards, surrounding a 44-yard score from Dordt that put the Defenders up 24-10 with 4:48 to play.
The Warriors finished with 301 offensive yards on 81 plays, with Stewart throwing for 269 yards and three touchdowns.
Doane 17, Briar Cliff 3: The Tigers created four turnovers on their way to victory in Sioux City, Iowa. Doane also held the Chargers to minus-24 rushing yards.
Caden Theis nailed a 21-yard field goal in the first quarter and Zach Witters hooked up with Izaiah Celestin for a 13-yard touchdown at the end of the first half.
Frazzie Wynn's 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter put the game away.
Northwestern 45, Hastings 13: NAIA No. 2 Northwestern took a 42-0 lead late in the third quarter and smothered Hastings for nearly 45 minutes in Orange City, Iowa, before the Broncos found the end zone twice.
Quarterback John Zamora hit Tyree Nesmith for a 38-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter and added a 72-yard touchdown pass to Courtney Lane.
Western Colorado 23, Chadron State 10: Elijah Myles broke free for an 80-yard touchdown to give Chadron State an early 7-0 lead in Gunnison, Colorado. However, the Mountaineers outscored the Eagles 23-3 the rest of the way.
Western Colorado's Connor Desch led two second-quarter touchdown drives.
Central Methodist 27, Peru State 24: Peru State's record is even at 1-1 after a loss in Fayette, Missouri.