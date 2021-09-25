State college football glance: Midland finds another gear in second half; Davis leads another UNK rally

Behind a stingy defensive effort, Midland rallied for a 33-22 football victory Saturday in Jamestown, North Dakota.
The Warriors (3-2) trailed 14-13 at halftime but scored the next 26 points and relied on defense to get back into the game. Midland held Jamestown to three yards rushing.
Dalton Tremayne's 92-yard touchdown run put the game out of reach at 33-14. Tremayne finished with 202 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns.
Jamestown (2-2) did not have a rushing first down.
Nebraska-Kearney 31, Central Missouri 28: T.J. Davis scored from 1 yard out with 22 seconds remaining to lift the Division II No. 16 Lopers to a comeback win in Warrensburg, Missouri.
Davis also scored in the final minute of last week's 28-24 win against Washburn.
Davis was 13-of-20 passing for 225 yards and two touchdowns for UNK (4-0). Central Missouri dropped to 0-4.
Colorado Mesa 24, Chadron State 17: Chadron State had two fourth-quarter drives in Mesa territory end in zero points in Mesa, Colorado.
Chadron State's (1-3) Dalton Holst was 28-for-49 for 286 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked four times.
Colorado Mesa improved to 3-0. Chadron State held a yards advantage of 402-327 and was 9-of-17 on third downs.
Dordt 27, Doane 7: Cooper Bates gave Doane a lead over NAIA No. 22 Dordt, but the Defenders were too much for the Tigers in the long haul in Crete.
Bates scooped up a punt blocked by Riley Heithoff and returned it for a touchdown in the opening minutes. Dordt responded by scoring 27 unanswered points.
Anthony Trojahn scored twice for Dordt (3-1) and finished with 98 yards on 17 carries. Dordt finished with 212 yards on 58 touches.
Frazzie Wynn led the Tigers (1-3) with 49 yards on 13 carries.
Northwestern 31, Concordia 7: The Raider defense stifled the Bulldogs, holding them to just 200 yards and forcing four turnovers.
Blake Fryar completed 20 of 28 passes for 235 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the first half to lead No. 2 Northwestern (5-0). Cade Moser caught eight passes for 119 yards.
Jonah Weyand led Concordia (1-3) with 102 rushing yards on 16 carries.
Peru State 21, Mid America Nazarene 14: After a big first half, the Bobcats held on, recovering an onside kick with under a minute remaining.
Joey Dominguez threw for 140 yards on 16-of-30 passing for Peru State (2-2). He also had a touchdown and interception while rushing for 59 yards.
Dakota Wesleyan 27, Hastings 16: Hastings (0-4) committed 93 yards in penalties and let a 14-7 halftime lead slip away in a loss to Dakota Wesleyan (2-2) in Mitchell, South Dakota.
Tyree Nesmith caught a 4-yard scoring pass from John Zamora to put the Broncos up 14-7 but Wesleyan, which had 443 yards of offense, owned the second half.
Zamora completed 25 of 35 passes for 236 yards.
Briar Cliff 36, Mount Marty 28: Freshman quarterback Luke Davies threw for 272 yards on 17 completions, scoring three touchdowns for Briar Cliff's first win of the season. The Chargers improved to 1-3. Mount Marty dropped to 0-4.