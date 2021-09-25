State college football glance: Midland finds another gear in second half; Davis leads another UNK rally

Behind a stingy defensive effort, Midland rallied for a 33-22 football victory Saturday in Jamestown, North Dakota.

The Warriors (3-2) trailed 14-13 at halftime but scored the next 26 points and relied on defense to get back into the game. Midland held Jamestown to three yards rushing.

Dalton Tremayne's 92-yard touchdown run put the game out of reach at 33-14. Tremayne finished with 202 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns.

Jamestown (2-2) did not have a rushing first down.

Nebraska-Kearney 31, Central Missouri 28: T.J. Davis scored from 1 yard out with 22 seconds remaining to lift the Division II No. 16 Lopers to a comeback win in Warrensburg, Missouri.

Davis also scored in the final minute of last week's 28-24 win against Washburn.

Davis was 13-of-20 passing for 225 yards and two touchdowns for UNK (4-0). Central Missouri dropped to 0-4.

Colorado Mesa 24, Chadron State 17: Chadron State had two fourth-quarter drives in Mesa territory end in zero points in Mesa, Colorado.

Chadron State's (1-3) Dalton Holst was 28-for-49 for 286 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked four times.