State college football glance: Hastings edges Doane in defensive battle

Hastings beat Doane 14-9 in a defensive battle on Saturday afternoon at Lloyd Wilson Field in Hastings.
Each offense failed to generate much of anything, as there were only three total touchdowns scored between the two teams. Down 14-3 going into the fourth quarter, Doane added a touchdown, but was unable to climb out of the 11-point deficit.
Hastings quarterback John Zamora threw for 246 yards and a touchdown. On the other side, Cruz Kirwan threw for 198 yard and a touchdown.
Chadron State 29, Adams State 27: Jalen Starks scored the game-winning touchdown on a 6-yard run in the fourth quarter for Chadron State. Starks finished with 105 rushing yards on 20 carries. Chadron State kicker Gunnar Jones had an impressive showing, knocking in three field goals, two from 57 yards out.
Concordia 47, Mount Marty 24: The Concordia offense came alive to get a big home win. They generated 431 total yards of offense, including 235 passing yards and 196 rushing yards. Concordia quarterback DJ McGarvie went 24-for-34, throwing for 235 yards and three touchdowns.
Northwestern 23, Dordt 0: The Northwestern defense had a strong game, allowing only 129 total offensive yards. Raiders quarterback Jalyn Gramstad threw for 231 yards and a touchdown. He also added 81 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.
Wartburg 65, Nebraska Wesleyan 0: Nebraska Wesleyan had no answer for the Wartburg offense, who put up 636 yards of offense — including 304 passing yards and 332 rushing yards. Wartburg’s Hunter Clasen ran for 127 yards on 11 carries, and Nile McLaughlin threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns.
Peru State 16, Clarke 9: Will Mueller found Tyreese Schieffer for a 41-yard touchdown to clinch the Bobcat win. Mueller had an efficient day passing, completing 8 of 13 passes for 145 yards and the score. Schieffer caught three passes for 104 yards.
Dakota Wesleyan 31, Briar Cliff 24: The Tigers picked up their first win of the season after Adam DeJong gave them the lead on a 15-yard pick six to start the fourth. He had two interceptions for touchdowns.
Augustana 31, Wayne State 27: Casey Bauman found Logan Uttecht for a 20-yard touchdown with nine seconds remaining to give the Vikings the win. Nick Bohm went 23-of-36 with 230 yards passing, along with 66 more rushing, for Wayne State.
Emporia State 44, Nebraska-Kearney 21: The Hornets offense totaled 553 yards of offense with 277 rushing and 276 passing. Billy Ross ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries for Emporia. TJ Davis had 136 yards passing and 53 rushing for the Lopers.
Morningside 59, Jamestown 7: The Mustang train rolls on, racking up 689 yards of total offense. Joe Dolincheck completed 30 of 38 passes for 503 yards and five touchdowns.