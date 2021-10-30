State college football glance: Doane rides Wynn, interceptions to victory over Midland

Lincoln Southwest graduate Frazzie Wynn ran for 135 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown and the Doane defense had four interceptions as the Tigers upended Midland 24-13 Saturday in Fremont.
After Jared Quinonez hit a 24-yard field goal to give Doane (5-4) a 10-6 halftime lead, the Tigers' offense started to gain the upper hand. Wynn found the end zone with a 14-yard run and then LJ Butler ran it in from 4 yards out to put Doane ahead 24-6.
A late Austin Harris 14-yard reception for Midland produced the final score as the Wariors (4-5) actually outgained the Tigers 349-269.
Nebraska Wesleyan 44, Simpson 14: Carter Terry threw for three touchdowns and rushed for one to lead the Prairie Wolves (4-4) over Simpson (1-8). Terry completed 24 of 38 passes for 304 yards, completing eight to leading receiver Kevin Tims for 120 yards. Josh Romain led Nebraska Wesleyan in rushing with 20 carries for 96 yards. Nebraska Wesleyan's Jacob Gramann had 11 tackles.
Upper Iowa 42, Wayne State 41, OT: The Wildcats (6-3) came back to force overtime after falling behind 35-14 in the third quarter. After an Upper Iowa (1-8) touchdown in OT, Taurean Grady punched it in from 7 yards out before Alex Powders' extra point was blocked. Nick Bohn threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another 91 for Wayne State.
Colorado Mines 34, Chadron State 7: No. 14 Colorado Mines (8-1) brought a shutout into the fourth quarter, forcing two turnovers and getting seven sacks to blow past the Eagles (4-5) in Golden, Colorado. John Matocha was 23-for-31 passing for 310 yards and three touchdowns. Dalton Holst threw for 198 yard and one touchdown for Chadron State.
Grand View 27, Peru State 7: The Vikings (10-0) held the Bobcats (7-2) to only 66 yards of total offense while running back Ali Scott (88 yards rushing) had rushing and receiving touchdowns in Des Moines, Iowa. Grand View recovered three fumbles and had an interception.
Hastings 28, Mount Marty 21: Tyree Nesmith ran for a career-high 242 yards on 26 carries with two touchdowns to lift the Broncos (2-6) past the Lancers (0-9) in Hastings. Nick Moss found Garrett Esch for a 99-yard touchdown pass. Moss finished the day 13-for-24 for 203 yards and two touchdowns, both to Esch, who finished with four catches for 153 yards.
Northwest Missouri State 66, Nebraska-Kearney 13: The Bearcats mustered 606 yards of total offense and got four touchdowns from Al McKeller to thrash the Lopers in Maryville, Missouri. Despite UNK grabbing a 7-6 early in the first quarter, Northwest answered with 42 straight points, 40 in the second quarter alone. Quarterback Mike Hohensee went 14-for-18 for 270 yards and three touchdowns for the Bearcats.
Morningside 70, Jamestown 7: Joe Dolicheck completed 18 of 22 passes for 343 yards and three touchdowns for the Mustangs (8-0) in their win over Jamestown (2-7) in Sioux City, Iowa. Morningside racked up 709 yards of total offense.
Briar Cliff 20, Dakota Wesleyan 14: After jumping out to a 17-0 lead, the Chargers (3-6) held on by forcing four turnovers against the Tigers (3-6). Luke Davies threw for 244 yards and a touchdown and Tim Brown caught eight passes for 119 yards for Briar Cliff. Jamin Arend led Dakota Wesleyan with 117 yards on the ground.
Northwestern 63, Dordt 28: The Red Raiders (9-0) continued their perfect season with a dominant win over Dordt (5-3). Northwestern accounted for 528 yards of total offense and converted 10 of 11 third downs. Northwestern's Konner McQuillan ran for 130 yards and two TDs.
