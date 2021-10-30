State college football glance: Doane rides Wynn, interceptions to victory over Midland

Colorado Mines 34, Chadron State 7: No. 14 Colorado Mines (8-1) brought a shutout into the fourth quarter, forcing two turnovers and getting seven sacks to blow past the Eagles (4-5) in Golden, Colorado. John Matocha was 23-for-31 passing for 310 yards and three touchdowns. Dalton Holst threw for 198 yard and one touchdown for Chadron State.

Grand View 27, Peru State 7: The Vikings (10-0) held the Bobcats (7-2) to only 66 yards of total offense while running back Ali Scott (88 yards rushing) had rushing and receiving touchdowns in Des Moines, Iowa. Grand View recovered three fumbles and had an interception.

Hastings 28, Mount Marty 21: Tyree Nesmith ran for a career-high 242 yards on 26 carries with two touchdowns to lift the Broncos (2-6) past the Lancers (0-9) in Hastings. Nick Moss found Garrett Esch for a 99-yard touchdown pass. Moss finished the day 13-for-24 for 203 yards and two touchdowns, both to Esch, who finished with four catches for 153 yards.