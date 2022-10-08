State college football glance: Doane pulls off second-half comeback against Dakota Wesleyan

Despite being outgained 417-193 on offense, the Doane Tigers pulled off a 16-13 comeback win against Dakota Wesleyan in their homecoming game at Al Papik Field inside Memorial Stadium in Crete.

Down 13-3 with four minutes to go in the third quarter, Jeremiah Payne brought back a 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. In Doane's first possession of the fourth quarter, Joaquin Gutierrez caught a 52-yard pass from Cruz Kirwan to give the Tigers a lead they never looked back from.

Dakota Wesleyan had two quarterbacks throw for over 100 yards, but neither were able to turn that yardage into points. The Tigers' defense bent but didn't break, forcing two sacks, eight tackles for loss, two forced fumbles with two fumble recoveries and five pass breakups.

Midland 56, Briar Cliff 21: Midland amassed 542 yards of total offense, 115 of which came from leading rusher Trevor Jones who ran 17 times for an average of 6.8 yards per carry. The Warriors got to 42-0 on the scoreboard before Briar Cliff was finally able to answer back with 6:05 remaining in the third quarter.

Morningside 70, Hastings 17: Joe Dolincheck completed 26-of-36 passes for 454 yards and a Morningside school-record eight touchdowns. Austin Johnson accounted for four of Dolincheck's eight touchdowns, finishing with 11 receptions for 258 yards.

Concordia 30, Jamestown 15: The Bulldogs pitched a shutout through three quarters, scoring 23 points before allowing Jamestown to get a score on the board. D.J. McGarvie accounted for 394 of Concordia's 553 total yards, completing 28-of-41 throws for one touchdown.

Chadron State 56, Fort Lewis 3: The Eagles earned their first win of the season in dominant fashion, posting 592 yards of total offense while holding Fort Lewis to just 116, including -11 rushing yards. Jalen Starks scored three rushing touchdowns and Preston Pearson threw two touchdowns.

Wayne State 41, Minnesota State 33: Both teams combined for 1,080 total offensive yards but the Wildcats prevailed by winning the turnover battle, forcing two turnovers and converting them to 14 points to give Wayne State the edge. Nick Bohn led the Wayne State offensive attack, completing 10-of-16 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 13 times for 93 yards.

Nebraska-Kearney 39, Missouri Western 18: TJ Davis commanded the Lopers' offense, rushing for a game-high 162 yards on 18 attempts for two touchdowns and passing for 90 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. Davis' longest scamper came on a 59-yard designed run in the first quarter which resulted in Nebraska-Kearney's opening touchdown.