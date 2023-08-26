With nearly a quarter to play, Midland’s Treden Davis flipped the field and the scoreboard.

Trailing 14-13 early in the fourth quarter, Davis scooped a Clarke fumble and rumbled 46 yards to put the Warriors ahead 19-14 with 13:18 left on the clock. Jared Quinonez added a 26-yard field goal leading to Midland’s eventual 22-14 victory in the season opener.

Midland opened the scoring on a 16-yard run from Levi Markey, but Clarke answered with a touchdown in the second quarter and answered Garrison Beach’s 25-yard catch from Tariq Brown in the third to take a 14-13 lead. Quinonez missed the PAT following Beach’s score.

Graceland 42, Doane 17: Graceland's Gerald Monroe ran all over the field and Doane in the first 12 minutes of play as the Tigers fell 42-17 in Lamoni, Iowa Saturday.

Monroe had touchdown receptions of 22, 34 and 54 in the first quarter leading Graceland to a 21-3 lead and added his fourth touchdown reception with 57 seconds left in the first half on a 56-yard touchdown reception from Cade Ross. Monroe finished with 10 catches, 272 yards and four scores.