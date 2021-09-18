State college football glance: Davis rallies No. 23 Lopers past Ichabods

T.J. Davis capped a 12-play, 65-yard scoring drive late to help Division II No. 23 Nebraska-Kearney rally for a 28-24 win against Washburn on Saturday in Kearney.

Davis was the Lopers' (3-0, 3-0 MIAA) leading rusher and passer, running 30 times for 258 yards and three touchdowns while passing for 166 yards on 16 completions.

"Our wideouts, they come to work every day (and) they block their butt off," Davis said. "A lot of people don't see that. … We're bought in to what we're doing and we're going to keep doing that."

Taylon Peters gave the Ichabods (2-1, 2-1) an early 7-0 lead with a 4-yard touchdown run. The Lopers used a 99-yard touchdown drive to get back into it. The drive was capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by Damien Cearns.

Davis provided some fireworks in the fourth quarter, scoring on a 51-yard run before Washburn scored the next 10 points to take a 24-21 lead.

Davis scored from 8 yards out with 57 seconds remaining for the winning score.