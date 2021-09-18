State college football glance: Davis rallies No. 23 Lopers past Ichabods

T.J. Davis capped a 12-play, 65-yard scoring drive late to help Division II No. 23 Nebraska-Kearney rally for a 28-24 win against Washburn on Saturday in Kearney.
Davis was the Lopers' (3-0, 3-0 MIAA) leading rusher and passer, running 30 times for 258 yards and three touchdowns while passing for 166 yards on 16 completions.
"Our wideouts, they come to work every day (and) they block their butt off," Davis said. "A lot of people don't see that. … We're bought in to what we're doing and we're going to keep doing that."
Taylon Peters gave the Ichabods (2-1, 2-1) an early 7-0 lead with a 4-yard touchdown run. The Lopers used a 99-yard touchdown drive to get back into it. The drive was capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by Damien Cearns.
Davis provided some fireworks in the fourth quarter, scoring on a 51-yard run before Washburn scored the next 10 points to take a 24-21 lead.
Davis scored from 8 yards out with 57 seconds remaining for the winning score.
Midland 27, Dakota Wesleyan 14: Kiel Nelson passed for 174 yards and two touchdowns while also leading Midland (2-2, 2-1 GPAC) in rushing with 38 yards. Nelson connected with Jamin Arend and Jakob Oxos for touchdowns. Dakota Wesleyan dropped to 1-2 and 1-1 in the conference.
Dordt 27, Concordia 7: Josh Bush accounted for 100 of No. 19 Dordt's 238 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns. DJ McGarvie hit Cayden Beran for a 4-yard touchdown to lead Concordia (1-2, 1-2). On defense for Concordia, Lane Napier had 18 total tackles, including a sack. Dordt improved to 2-1.
Northwestern 38, Doane 0: Doane (1-2, 1-2) could not stop No. 2 Northwestern's (4-0, 3-0) passing attack as the Raiders passed for 304 yards and four touchdowns. Blake Fryar and Cade Moser connected on all four scores. Moser finished with eight receptions for 142 yards and Blake Fryar passed for 266 yards. Riley Heithoff led Doane with eight tackles.
Baker 33, Peru State 3: The Bobcats (2-2, 0-1 HAAC) opened the scoring with nine minutes remaining in the first quarter on a Shane McInerney 30-yard field goal, but it was all Baker (3-1, 1-0) after that. JD Woods rushed for 146 yards and three scores, and Baker held Peru State to 139 yards on offense.
Morningside 56, Mount Marty 7: No. 3 Morningside's (3-0, 3-0) Anthony Sims rushed for 158 yards and four touchdowns, and Joe Dolincheck passed for 310 yards and two touchdowns. Mount Marty dropped to 0-3.