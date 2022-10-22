State college football glance: Buena Vista scores 21 in fourth to upend Nebraska Wesleyan

A 21-point fourth quarter from Buena Vista slammed the door on any Nebraska Wesleyan comeback in a 42-25 defeat Saturday at Abel Field.

RJ Rojas returned a late Prairie Wolf interception for a touchdown to seal the win.

Carter Terry had another big day through the air, throwing for 392 on 24-of-46 passing with a pair of touchdowns to lead Wesleyan.

Northwestern 59, Doane 10: Cruz Kirwan connected with Colby Frazier on a 16-yard pass for Doane's lone passing touchdown of the game in the second quarter. The Tigers were stagnant on offense, gaining just 177 total yards on 62 plays for an average gain of 2.9 yards per play.

Dordt 29, Concordia 28: The Bulldogs and the Defenders combined for 984 yards of total offense with both teams executing more than 80 plays. Concordia's D.J. McGarvie was lights out through the air for Concordia, completing 34-of-67 passes for 458 yards and four touchdowns. McGarvie completed passes to seven different receivers, with Luke Lang leading all players with six receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Midland 22, Dakota Wesleyan 13: Tyson Denkert carried the Warriors' offense literally and figuratively, rushing 25 times for 167 yards and a touchdown. Jared Quinonez also nailed three field goals for Midland. On defense, Gunner Todorovich returned a 25-yard pick-six in the third quarter.

Hastings 23, Jamestown 16: The Broncos shutout Jamestown through three quarters, racing out to a 16-0 lead before the Jimmies could respond. On defense, Hastings recorded eight pass breakups, seven tackles for loss and two sacks. Christopher Paitz had four pass breakups and finished tied for second on the Broncos in tackles with six.

Morningside 77, Mount Marty 0: Joe Dolincheck completed 21-of-27 passes for 346 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions while Ryan Cole rushed 12 times for 118 yards and four touchdowns in the Mustangs' trouncing over the Lancers.

Peru State 27, William Penn 25: In a game that featured three safeties, Peru State recorded two with the last providing the winning margin. The Bobcats were outgained 309-231 on offense and lost the turnover battle 3-2, but still managed to pull off the victory by recording five sacks and 16 tackles-for-loss.

Nebraska-Kearney 66, Lincoln (Mo.) 17: Jamaal Joseph and Sean Johnson Jr. had over 100 yards rushing respectively, with Johnson Jr. powering in four touchdowns in an offensive showcase for the Lopers.

Wayne State 20, Southwest Minnesota 14: A late interception from Alex Kowalczyk sealed the Wildcat win. Nick Bohn finished with 185 passing yards and a team-high 38 rushing yards for Wayne State.

CSU Pueblo 34, Chadron State 12: After the Eagles scored in the first quarter, Pueblo ripped off 27 straight points to put the game away by the end of the third quarter. Jalen Starks rushed for 61 yards for Chadron.