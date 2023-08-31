Nick Bohn ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as Wayne State held off MSU Moorhead 32-31 Thursday night in Wayne in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference opener for both teams.

Bohn made the score 7-7 midway through the first quarter with a 4-yard scoring run. Dawson Forgy added a 9-yard touchdown run in the final seconds for a 14-7 lead. The teams exchanged field goals in the second quarter, and the Wildcats (1-0) went to halftime up 17-10.

The Wildcats opened the second half with a 76-yard scoring drive, capped off by Bohn's 1-yard scoring run. The Dragons (0-1) scored in the third quarter to make it 24-17, but Bohn threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Ashten Schmaderer to give Wayne State some breathing room.

Moorhead scored late in the fourth quarter to make the score 31-23, then blocked a Wayne State punt to take over at midfield, but turned it over on downs. Wayne State then ran out the clock.

Bohn threw for 264 yards and rushed for 49. Schmaderer had 76 yards receiving on four catches. Moorhead's Jack Strand threw for 351 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Brady Perryman, who had 120 yards receiving. The Wildcat defense held the Dragons to minus-3 yards rushing.

Central Oklahoma 27, Kearney 24: The Bearcats lost in Ryan Held's head coaching debut. Kearney quarterback TJ Davis threw for two touchdowns.

Chadron State 35, Quincy 34: Tommy Thomas' touchdown on a jet sweep with 36 seconds left in the fourth quarter lifted the Eagles to an exciting season-opening win.