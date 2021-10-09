State college football glance: Bohn engineers Wayne State comeback win

Wayne State scored 28 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to stun Division II No. 11 Minnesota State 35-24 on Saturday in Mankato, Minnesota.
The win marked the Wildcats' first victory against Minnesota State in 13 chances, and it was the Wildcats' second win against a No. 11 team this season. They also beat then-No. 11 Minnesota Duluth two weeks ago.
Wayne State (5-1) trailed 24-7 before making a rally. It scored 28 points in a little more than 10 minutes of game time. Nick Bohn's 21-yard run with 4 minutes, 46 seconds remaining gave the Wildcats the lead.
Bohn accounted for 234 yards, completing 14 of 18 passes, one for a touchdown. Bohn added a pair of rushing touchdowns, and Anthony Watkins added 115 yards rushing and two TDs.
Concordia 24, Jamestown 17: Concordia's DJ McGarvie threw for 231 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs defeated Jamestown in Jamestown, South Dakota. On the two-play opening drive for the Bulldogs (2-3), McGarvie hit Korrell Koehlmoos for a 78-yard touchdown pass. McGarvie finished 19-for-31 against Jamestown (2-3), with Koehlmoos catching six for 122 yards and two touchdowns. The Bulldogs finished with five sacks, two by Caydren Cox. Lane Napier led Concordia in tackles with 13 and had two pass breakups.
Midland 59, Briar Cliff 7: Midland's Dalton Tremayne took the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown as the Warriors rolled over Briar Cliff (1-5) in Fremont. Midland (4-3) ran for 380 yards and 21 first downs on 46 attempts, with Katon Thomas rushing for 107 yards on just seven carries and Kenneth Carr gaining 83 on two carries, including a 74-yard touchdown run. Midland converted seven of its 12 third-down attempts.
Dakota Wesleyan 17, Doane 13: The Tigers of Doane (2-3) were outmatched by the Tigers of Dakota Wesleyan (2-3) as Doane was held to 146 yards of total offense in Mitchell, South Dakota. Frazzie Wynn had 86 of Doane's yards, 75 on the ground, and scored both Doane touchdowns, one a 56-yard run in the second quarter.
Colorado State Pueblo 42, Chadron State 17: Colorado State Pueblo (3-2) pulled away from a 14-10 halftime lead with a 28-point third quarter in Chadron. Jeydon Cox was Chadron State's (2-3) leading rusher, carrying 18 times for 110 yards and one touchdown. Cox also caught six passes for 58 yards.
Nebraska-Kearney 35, Missouri Western 14: Nebraska-Kearney (5-1) quarterback TJ Davis led the way against Missouri Western (2-4) in Kearney. Davis completed 9 of 16 passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns — including a 57-yarder to Michael Koch — and added 24 rushes for 86 yards and a touchdown. The Lopers forced five turnovers.
Dordt 63, Mount Marty 21: Dordt (5-1) scored nine touchdowns and amassed 618 yards of total offense against Mount Marty (0-7). Quarterback Tyler Reynolds had 342 yards of total offense for Dordt (166 passing, 176 rushing), with three passing touchdowns and three rushing TDs. Dordt rolled up 35 first downs. Levi Jungling was Dordt's leading receiver, catching 11 passes for 152 yards and three touchdowns.