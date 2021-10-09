State college football glance: Bohn engineers Wayne State comeback win

Wayne State scored 28 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to stun Division II No. 11 Minnesota State 35-24 on Saturday in Mankato, Minnesota.

The win marked the Wildcats' first victory against Minnesota State in 13 chances, and it was the Wildcats' second win against a No. 11 team this season. They also beat then-No. 11 Minnesota Duluth two weeks ago.

Wayne State (5-1) trailed 24-7 before making a rally. It scored 28 points in a little more than 10 minutes of game time. Nick Bohn's 21-yard run with 4 minutes, 46 seconds remaining gave the Wildcats the lead.

Bohn accounted for 234 yards, completing 14 of 18 passes, one for a touchdown. Bohn added a pair of rushing touchdowns, and Anthony Watkins added 115 yards rushing and two TDs.

Concordia 24, Jamestown 17: Concordia's DJ McGarvie threw for 231 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs defeated Jamestown in Jamestown, South Dakota. On the two-play opening drive for the Bulldogs (2-3), McGarvie hit Korrell Koehlmoos for a 78-yard touchdown pass. McGarvie finished 19-for-31 against Jamestown (2-3), with Koehlmoos catching six for 122 yards and two touchdowns. The Bulldogs finished with five sacks, two by Caydren Cox. Lane Napier led Concordia in tackles with 13 and had two pass breakups.