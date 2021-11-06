State college football glance: Big fourth quarter carries Midland past Hastings

Midland (5-5) used 21 fourth-quarter points including two passing touchdowns and a 60-yard scamper by quarterback Jake Ashby to run by Hastings 35-17 Saturday in Hastings.

Ashby went 25-for-39 for 311 yards and three touchdowns against Hastings (2-7). The Warrior offense rolled up 527 yards, with Maximus Wold rushing for 97 yards on 23 carries.

Hastings' Tyree Nesmith rushed for 107 yards.

Wartburg 50, Nebraska Wesleyan 14: Wartburg piled up 290 rushing yards as the Knights (6-3) downed NWU in Waverly, Iowa. The Knights held the Prairie Wolves (4-5) to minus-11 rushing yards. NWU's Carter Terry was 20-for-35 passing for 192 yards with two touchdowns, both to David O'Connell.

Nebraska-Kearney 37, Central Oklahoma 22: Quarterback TJ Davis threw for 147 yards and two scores while also running for 179 yards and another score to lead the Lopers (8-2) to a victory over Central Oklahoma (4-6) in Edmond, Oklahoma.

Chadron State 45, Western Oregon 7: Jeydon Cox ran for a game-high 112 yards on 13 carries to lead Chadron State (5-5) past Western Oregon (3-6) in Chadron. Dalton Holst threw a pair of TD passes for Chadron State.