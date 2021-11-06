State college football glance: Big fourth quarter carries Midland past Hastings

Midland (5-5) used 21 fourth-quarter points including two passing touchdowns and a 60-yard scamper by quarterback Jake Ashby to run by Hastings 35-17 Saturday in Hastings.
Ashby went 25-for-39 for 311 yards and three touchdowns against Hastings (2-7). The Warrior offense rolled up 527 yards, with Maximus Wold rushing for 97 yards on 23 carries.
Hastings' Tyree Nesmith rushed for 107 yards.
Wartburg 50, Nebraska Wesleyan 14: Wartburg piled up 290 rushing yards as the Knights (6-3) downed NWU in Waverly, Iowa. The Knights held the Prairie Wolves (4-5) to minus-11 rushing yards. NWU's Carter Terry was 20-for-35 passing for 192 yards with two touchdowns, both to David O'Connell.
Nebraska-Kearney 37, Central Oklahoma 22: Quarterback TJ Davis threw for 147 yards and two scores while also running for 179 yards and another score to lead the Lopers (8-2) to a victory over Central Oklahoma (4-6) in Edmond, Oklahoma.
Chadron State 45, Western Oregon 7: Jeydon Cox ran for a game-high 112 yards on 13 carries to lead Chadron State (5-5) past Western Oregon (3-6) in Chadron. Dalton Holst threw a pair of TD passes for Chadron State.
Sioux Falls 38, Wayne State 17: Leading 17-10 entering the fourth quarter, Sioux Falls (7-3) exploded for 21 points in the last 15 minutes of play to pull away from the Wildcats (6-4) in Wayne. Wayne State's Nick Bohn was 21-for-43 with 302 yards and a TD through the air.
Peru State 51, Graceland 7: The Bobcats (6-3) held Graceland (0-9) to 110 yards of total offense while running back Quinton Hawkins gained 151 yards with five TDs in Peru. Peru State's Ki'Jana Owens added 148 yards rushing.
Dakota Wesleyan 31, Jamestown 25: The Tigers (4-6) withstood a furious Jamestown (2-8) comeback as the Jimmies scored 25 points in the final 15 minutes. Jamestown's Cade Torgerson completed 40 of 70 passes for 366 yards and four TDs. Jamin Arend ran for 97 yards for Dakota Wesleyan.
Morningside 55, Northwestern 49: The teams combined for 1,101 yards of total offense including a 366-yard, three-touchdown day from Mustang quarterback Joe Dolincheck to push No. 3 Morningside (9-0) past the No. 2 Red Raiders (9-1) in Orange City, Iowa. Morningside's Anthony Sims ran for 173 yards and Reid Jurgensmeier caught 10 passes for 188 yards and three scores.
Dordt 58, Briar Cliff 0: The Defenders (7-3) had 654 total yards of offense and scored double digit points in every quarter to blow out Briar Cliff (3-8) in Sioux Center, Iowa.