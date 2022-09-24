State college football: Duhawks too much for NWU in offensive shootout

Nebraska Wesleyan’s offense generated 375 total yards and four touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to stop Loras’ dynamic rushing offense as the Duhawks won 49-31 on Saturday afternoon in Dubuque, Iowa.

The Prairie Wolves' defense gave up 248 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns to Loras. The Duhawks' offense erupted in the second and third quarters, scoring a combined 35 points.

The Loras offense was led by running back Ty Bausch, who ran the ball for 122 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries. Quarterback Evan England threw for 335 yards and a touchdown, helping lead the Duhawks to 583 total yards of offense.

Carter Terry threw three touchdown passes for NWU and Trystin Myers ran for 95 yards.

Nebraska Wesleyan failed to generate any sort of pressure on England, coming up with no sacks and failing to protect its own quarterback, giving up five sacks.

Doane 13, Dordt 10: Kelen Meyer kicked a 38-yard game-winning field goal in overtime. It was a defensive battle, with each team forcing at least one turnover.

Hastings 32, Dakota Wesleyan 13: Hastings quarterback John Zamora threw three touchdown passes — two to Garrett Esch — in their dominant win on Saturday. Kody Brandenburg snagged two interceptions for the Broncos' defense.

Midland 21, Jamestown 10: Midland rushed for 241 yards and two rushing touchdowns on Saturday, with five players running for more than 20 yards. Gage McGill added a 25-yard pick-six to close out the scoring for Midland.

Mount Marty 41, Briar Cliff 19: Isaiah Thompson rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns. As a team, Mount Marty ran for 308 yards and three touchdowns.

Nebraska-Kearney 38, Central Missouri 6: TJ Davis had a monster game for the Lopers, rushing 15 times for 191 yards and three touchdowns. The Nebraska-Kearney offense put together 540 yards of total offense.

Northwestern 34, Concordia 10: Down 10-0 at half, Northwestern hung 34 consecutive points to beat Concordia. Jalyn Gramstad rushed for 177 yards and four touchdowns for the Red Raiders.

Western Colorado 56, Chadron State 28: Connor Desch led the way for Western Colorado, throwing for 265 yards and five touchdowns. Chadron State failed to put up much of a fight defensively, giving 6.8 yards per play.