State college football: Dubuque holds off Nebraska Wesleyan despite Myers big day

Trystin Myers gained 104 yards on the ground and 128 through the air to account for 213 of Nebraska Wesleyan's 502 yards of offense, but it wasn't enough to overcome Dubuque's firepower.

The Prairie Wolves fell 48-34 Saturday to the Spartans at Abel Stadium in their American Rivers Conference opener.

Wesleyan quarterback Carter Terry completed 21 of 40 passes for 373 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, and Trace Leners led all players with nine receptions for 128 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Nebraska Wesleyan (1-2, 0-1 ARC) trailed by as much as 21 points before Terry threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Victor Guzman to cut the deficit to 41-34. But Kallion Buckner ran 75 yards for a touchdown on the next play from scrimmage to give Dubuque (1-2, 1-0) a double-digit lead again.

On defense, the Prairie Wolves sacked Spartan quarterback Ben Gultig three times and held Dubuque to just 3-of-9 on third-down conversions.

"I couldn't be more proud of the group than the effort they showed today," Nebraska Wesleyan head coach Brian Kellers said. "They laid it all out there and show they are true champions in that regard."

Hastings 21, Concordia 17: Despite leading by as much as 17-2 in their homecoming matchup, the Bulldogs gave up 19 points in a little under 10 minutes to fall to the Broncos. Korrell Koehlmo had six receptions for 143 yards and two touchdowns for Concordia.

Nebraska-Kearney 21, Washburn 13: The Lopers scored 21 points in the first half and held the ball for the final seven minute of the game drive to emerge victorious over the Ichabods in Topeka, Kansas.

Midland 20, Mount Marty 7: The NAIA No. 23-ranked Warriors gained 373 yards of total offense, with 245 yards on the ground, in Yankton, South Dakota. Trevor Jones was the leading rusher for Midland with 90 yards on 20 carries.

Peru State 19, Baker 14: Tyrese Schieffer led all players in Peru with 109 yards and a touchdown on four receptions for Peru State. On defense, Kile Bentley recorded 11 tackles with two tackles for loss.

Wayne State 49, Minot State 10: The Wildcats scored on five of their first six possessions and finished with 575 yards of total offense in Minot, North Dakota.