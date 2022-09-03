State college football: Doane downs Concordia in a battle of kickers

Concordia and Doane went head-to-head on opening night Saturday in a slugfest of a rivalry game. It may not have included any Tiger touchdowns, but Doane (1-0) did enough to capture a 12-10 win in Crete.

Former Husker and Lincoln Pius X grad Austin Jablonski put the Bulldogs on the board first with a 9-yard run, then the offense went quiet.

Doane began to chip away at the lead, starting with Nebraska transfer Kelen Meyer's 21-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to cap off a 14-play drive. Six minutes into the third quarter, Meyer drilled a 39-yarder to make it a 7-6 deficit.

The Tigers took a 9-7 lead late in the third after losing 13 yards on the drive, Meyer hit again from 45 yards. Concordia (0-1) finally answered five minutes into the final period. The Bulldogs went 63 yards in 13 plays and Ty Harold finished off the drive with a 28-yard field goal. Harold missed one kick in the first and had one blocked in the second quarter.

Doane called upon Meyer one final time with under 90 seconds remaining. The Ord grad stepped up and drilled a 47-yard field goal that proved to be the game-winner. His only miss on the night went wide left from 50 yards out.

Despite the lack of touchdowns, both offenses showed some promise. Frazzie Wynn ran 21 times for 79 yards as Doane tallied 106 as a team and quarterback Michael Pulliam completed 16-of-24 passes for 172 yards.

On the opposite side, Jablonski carried the ball 21 times for 95 yards and Devin Zeigler rushed 13 times for 42 yards to lead Concordia. Jablonski had a rocky night passing, completing just 9 of 28 attempts for 83 yards.

Doane welcomes Midland to town next week at 1 p.m. and Concordia will; have the week off before hosting its home opener against Hastings on Sept. 17.

Prairie Wolves get rolling at Eureka

Nebraska Wesleyan opened its season on a strong note, dominating Eureka 31-6 in Eureka, Illinois.

Strong play from quarterback Carter Terry allowed the Prairie Wolves to score the first 23 points of the game before Eureka scored its one and only touchdown of the game. Terry went 21-for-38 for 357 yards and three touchdowns.

Cole Siems led Nebraska Wesleyan in receiving with two catches for 101 yards, including a 90-yard touchdown.

The Prairie Wolf's defense also had a good day, limiting the Eureka offense to 253 total yards. The defense also forced Eureka quarterbacks into three interceptions.

Dordt 35, Briar Cliff 13: Dordt dominated on the offensive side of the ball, racking up 529 total yards in Sioux City, Iowa. Nick Wellen led the charge, rushing 25 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

Jamestown 34, Dakota Wesleyan 30: Down 30-20 late in the fourth quarter, Jamestown quarterback Cade Torgerson threw two touchdown passes to complete the comeback in Jamestown, North Dakota. Torgerson finished the day 27-for-43 for 384 yards, throwing four touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Midland 14, Hastings 10: In a low-scoring affair that saw a combined 458 total yards of offense, Midland scored the game-winning touchdown with just over eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter in Fremont. Midland quarterback Garrison Beach was 12-for-31 for 74 yards with two touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Wayne State 33, University of Mary 28: With 1:46 left in the fourth quarter and down by one, Anthony Watkins scored on a 10-yard run to give Wayne State the lead in Bismarck, North Dakota. Watkins finished the night as Wayne State's leading rusher, going for 74 yards on 17 carries.