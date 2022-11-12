State college football: Concordia can't keep Morningside from 12th straight GPAC title

D.J. McGarvie threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns for Concordia, but his efforts weren't enough against NAIA No. 1 Morningside as the Mustangs rolled over the Bulldogs 55-18 in Seward.

McGarvie's longest throw came on an 87-yard touchdown to Austin Jablonksi. Jablonski led all players with 134 receiving yards on just six receptions,

In sharp contrast to the Bulldogs' successful air attack was a stagnant ground game, being held to zero total rushing yards. Morningside's Jonah Kollbaum had two of the Mustangs' three sacks and three tackles for loss.

The Bulldogs did make three interceptions, with Jayzen Armstrong getting two.

With the win, the Mustangs won their 12th straight GPAC title.

Doane 28, Briar Cliff 14: Cruz Kirwan tossed two touchdowns and completed 20 of 28 passes for 255 yards in Crete to lead the Tigers to their first win since October.

Brehan Lambert caught nine passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns, and Adam Wasserman rushed 23 times 108 yards and a touchdown.

After surrendering an opening drive touchdown, Doane's defense held stout, preventing the Chargers from scoring again until the final four minutes of the fourth quarter. The Tigers finished with nine pass breakups, five tackles for loss and two sacks.

Luther 35, Nebraska Wesleyan 28: Trystin Myers carried the Prairie Wolves' offense, rushing 30 times for 196 yards and two touchdowns in Decorah, Iowa. Cole Siems crossed the century mark with 111 yards on four catches.

Turnovers hurt the Wolves. Nebraska Wesleyan fumbled five times, losing one, and quarterback Carter Terry threw four interceptions.

On defense, TJ Roybal and Max Brinker each finished with more than 10 tackles.

Dordt 17, Midland 8: Eli Boldan scored Dordt's opening touchdown on a 55-yard pass from running back Chase Tompkins. Boldan finished with two receptions for 92 yards, while Anthony Trojahn led the Defenders on the ground with nine runs for 84 yards and a touchdown in Fremont.

Jamestown 23, Mount Marty 20: Chris Sayler scored the go-ahead touchdown for Jamestown on a 38-yard run in the fourth quarter in Yankton, South Dakota. Sayler, Carlos Julian and Zach Hammett combined for 188 rushing yards for the Jimmies, with Hammett leading all players with 79.

Northwestern 41, Hastings 10: Jalyn Gramstad completed 19 of 20 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns for the Crusaders in Hastings. Gramstad also ran for two scores.

Nebraska-Kearney 42, Northeastern State 0: T.J. Davis led the Lopers through the air and on the ground, passing for 71 yards and two touchdowns, and rushing for 104 yards and a touchdown in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. With the win the Lopers could receive invitations to a postseason game in Arkansas or Texas.

Peru State 17, Culver-Stockton 12: Stacian Livingston's 111 yards on 30 carries led the Bobcats' offense at the Oak Bowl in Peru. On defense, Garry Fleming, Cameron Davis, Carlos Thomas and Aaron Thomas each recorded a sack.

South Dakota Mines 28, Chadron State 7: Peter Krohn scored the Eagles' only touchdown on a 4-yard reception from Heath Beemiller in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Wayne State 10, MSU Moorhead 7: Anthony Watkins scored the Wildcats' lone touchdown and finished with 64 yards rushing in Wayne. Luke Sims led Wayne State's defensive front, recording eight tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks.