Sterling (Colo.) at Midland, 1 p.m.: After finishing 5-3 last year, Midland was picked to finish fourth in the Great Plains Athletic Conference preseason poll. The Warriors will welcome Sterling, which finished 1-8 last year, for its only nonconference game. Midland returns quarterback River Walker, who threw for 1,724 yards and 16 touchdowns while completing 63% of his throws in eight games last year.