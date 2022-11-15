Several with ties to city, state earn GPAC athletic honors

Several NAIA athletes from the city and state earned Great Plains Athletic Conference recognition Tuesday.

Midland volleyball senior Hope Leimbach (Lincoln Lutheran) is the GPAC setter of the year and a first-team all-conference selection.

Leimbach is joined on the first team by Concordia seniors Camryn Opfer (Seward) and Gabi Nordaker (Millard West).

Former Lincoln Pius X standout Carly Rodaway, a senior at Concordia, is a second-team selection.

Concordia outside hitter Ashley Keck, a Kearney Catholic graduate, is the GPAC freshman of the year.

Both Midland and Concordia will open play in the NAIA Tournament on Saturday.

On the football field, Morningside senior quarterback Joe Dolincheck (Bellevue West) is the GPAC offensive player of the year.

He's joined on the first-team GPAC list by Concordia wide receiver Korrell Koehlmoos (Pilger), Northwestern tight end Blake Anderson (Oakland) and Morningside offensive lineman Riley Lindberg (Fremont).

Other first-team selections include Midland defensive lineman Chase Lipsys (Fremont) and Morningside punt returner Michael Payne (Omaha Burke).