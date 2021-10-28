Progression, culture and a fun offense to watch: Why UNK football is the talk of the town

Is this the kind of progression Lynn had in mind after he came over from Eastern New Mexico?

"Here's the progression," Lynn said. "You always have a progression in your mind but it never comes as fast as you want it to come, if that makes sense. You have a plan as a coach and you have an idea in your mind about how it needs to work, but it never works out that way. However, I am pleased with the way we've developed and gotten better every year."

Lynn had a tall task ahead of him in 2017. The Lopers were often quite overmatched, especially against some of the best teams in the MIAA. The rebuild started with finding an identity, Lynn says.

"I think you need something that your kids need to believe in," he added. "With the state of program the way it was, you needed something to recruit to, to get good players here."

Lynn wanted his teams to be hard-working. He wanted them to have a blue-collar mentality. And he knew UNK was going to have to do things a bit different systematically on offense and defense to set itself apart and appeal to recruits.

UNK was 10-45 in its first five seasons in the league, including 0-11 in 2015 and 1-10 in 2016. Then Lynn took over and the Lopers are 24-20 since then.