Progression, culture and a fun offense to watch: Why UNK football is the talk of the town

If Kearney is like any other town in Nebraska, weather is typically a big topic at the coffee table, at the bank or in the grocery aisle.
But weather is down about four touchdowns this week in Loper land.
Nebraska-Kearney has won seven of its first eight games, it's ranked No. 17 in NCAA Division II and up next is a clash with No. 8 Northwest Missouri State, the "gold standard" of the MIAA.
"That's the great thing about Kearney," UNK coach Josh Lynn said earlier this week. "When we were 3-8 (in 2017), they (the fans) were still there, but where we are this season, it's really exciting around Kearney right now.
"It's huge."
The winner of Saturday's 2 p.m. contest in Maryville, Missouri, will take sole possession of first place in the MIAA. So, yeah, they're talking about this one.
The games have been getting bigger each year for UNK since Lynn was named coach in 2017. At the time, the Lopers were one of the worst programs in the conference.
In Lynn's first season, the Lopers were 3-8. They were 6-5 a year later. Progress continued in 2019 when UNK finished 7-5.
The Lopers haven't slowed down, having won 11 of their past 12 games dating to the 2019 season (they only played two last year).
Is this the kind of progression Lynn had in mind after he came over from Eastern New Mexico?
"Here's the progression," Lynn said. "You always have a progression in your mind but it never comes as fast as you want it to come, if that makes sense. You have a plan as a coach and you have an idea in your mind about how it needs to work, but it never works out that way. However, I am pleased with the way we've developed and gotten better every year."
Lynn had a tall task ahead of him in 2017. The Lopers were often quite overmatched, especially against some of the best teams in the MIAA. The rebuild started with finding an identity, Lynn says.
"I think you need something that your kids need to believe in," he added. "With the state of program the way it was, you needed something to recruit to, to get good players here."
Lynn wanted his teams to be hard-working. He wanted them to have a blue-collar mentality. And he knew UNK was going to have to do things a bit different systematically on offense and defense to set itself apart and appeal to recruits.
UNK was 10-45 in its first five seasons in the league, including 0-11 in 2015 and 1-10 in 2016. Then Lynn took over and the Lopers are 24-20 since then.
Each win helped build momentum, and the most notable "W" of the Lynn era at UNK occurred two years ago when the Lopers upset Northwest Missouri State 24-17.
Outcomes like that generate a culture of winning, Lynn said, and instill confidence.
"Kids staying in our system, continuing to get better each year and that hurdle with Northwest in ’19, that was definitely something that helped us through," Lynn said.
MIAA teams were not the only ones noticing UNK's rise.
"That was one of the biggest factors of me coming here, just because I knew (Lynn) took that program from pretty much its lowest low since joining the MIAA and he's built it up and he's told guys to stick with it and keep working," said UNK linebacker Zach Schlager, who began his career at Colorado State and transferred to Nebraska before wanting to find a place where he could play a significant role. "Just being able to see that and seeing the dedication from guys in the program who've been here for over six years … it's just all coming to fruition for them, and being part of it is so special and I'm just glad they let me come here."
The Lopers this year are succeeding behind a well-rounded approach and offense that is quite entertaining. They rank first in the MIAA in rushing yards, third in scoring offense, and though they are 10th in passing yards, the Lopers rank first in passing efficiency.
The offense is led by quarterback T.J. Davis, who may be a Harlon Hill candidate (The DII version of the Heisman Trophy) by season's end.
Saturday against Northwest is an opportunity for UNK (7-1) to show it is indeed among the top teams in the MIAA. Lynn calls the Bearcats the "gold standard" of the league. They're 110-11 in home games since 2001 and have won six national titles.
"We understand the importance and how big this game is, but we also can't let that get to our heads," said Schlager, who is second on the team in tackles.
Saturday's contest also will have DII playoff implications. UNK is ranked No. 7 in the Super Region 3 rankings, and Northwest Missouri State is fifth. The top seven teams make the playoffs.
There hasn't been playoff talk in Kearney since 2011. But it's the kind of buzz that has people, and high school recruits, paying more attention to the Lopers.
"If we get to a higher and higher level each year, I feel like it will definitely start to pull even more kids around Nebraska (and) there will be more interest," Schlager said. "I think it's going to be a huge factor down the line and I think we will be able to continue to pull more kids that way."
