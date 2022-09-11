Prairie Wolves lose slugfest in overtime, plus other state college football highlights

Mayville State capped off a come from behind, 55-48 overtime win over Nebraska Wesleyan on Saturday in Mayville, North Dakota.

Comets quarterback Tim Salmon threw the game-tying touchdown pass with 40 seconds left in regulation and the winning 26-yard pass to Reece Smith in the extra period.

On the Prairie Wolves' chance in overtime, Carter Terry picked up a first down on fourth down before fumbling the ball inside the 5, and the Comets recovering.

The two quarterbacks had huge days. Salmon went for 525 yards and seven touchdowns for Mayville State, and Terry had 345 yards and four scores.

Wesleyan's Josh Romain carried the ball 19 times for 106 yards.

Midland 20, Doane 6: Levi Markey had 27 carries for 114 yards while Trevor Jones added another 80 for Midland in Crete.

The Warriors outran the Tigers 249 yards to 94.

Frazzie Wynn carried the ball 10 times for 60 yards for Doane. The Tigers turned the ball over four times, with two leading to both of Midland's touchdowns.

Hastings 45, Mount Mary 20: After a scoreless first quarter, the Hastings offense found its grove in the remaining three quarters at home. Hastings quarterback John Zamora went 16-for-29 for 176 yards and three touchdowns. Zamora also rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown.

The Hastings defense had a strong day, forcing one interception and limiting Mount Mary to 4-of-17 on third downs.

Briar Cliff 31, Jamestown 25: After the Jimmies took the lead with 90 seconds left, Luke Davies found Damarreon Nelson for a 30-yard touchdown and Charger win in Sioux City, Iowa. Davies threw for 397 yards and four touchdowns.

Northwestern 54, Dakota Wesleyan 7: Blake Fryar passed for 289 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Raiders in Orange City, Iowa. Kole Telford caught two of those touchdowns, and led the team with 89 receiving yards.

Benedictine 31, Peru State 7: Benedictine running back Rayshon Mills rushed for 78 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns in Atchison, Kansas.

Peru State struggled to generate any offense, while Benedictine averaged nearly 5.5 yards per play.

Garrett Kettle went 14-for-27 for 237 yards and two touchdown passes for the Ravens.