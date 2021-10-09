Prairie Wolves look to build on defensive spark following loss to Dubuque

Nebraska Wesleyan has a high-powered offense, but lately it's been the Prairie Wolves' defense making its mark.

Despite losing to Dubuque 31-14 Saturday at Abel Stadium, Wesleyan's defense provided a spark for the second consecutive week.

The Spartans led 24-0 after Kallion Buckner scored from 5 yards out to close out the third quarter.

Enter Jacob Gramann.

Gramann gave Nebraska Wesleyan life in the fourth quarter with a 22-yard fumble recovery return for a touchdown.

"That's just a result of how hard we play on defense," Gramann said. "We had four guys to the ball, I was able to pick it up and and we were able to score it. I think that just shows how hard we play, how well we get out and block. I think that says a lot about our defense."

NWU gave up 445 total yards to the Spartans, but Dubuque played a methodical, lullaby-type offense with its first two scoring drives. The Spartans opened with a nine-play, 86-yard drive to go ahead 7-0, followed by a nine-play, 82-yard drive for a 14-0 lead.