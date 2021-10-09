Prairie Wolves look to build on defensive spark following loss to Dubuque

Nebraska Wesleyan has a high-powered offense, but lately it's been the Prairie Wolves' defense making its mark.
Despite losing to Dubuque 31-14 Saturday at Abel Stadium, Wesleyan's defense provided a spark for the second consecutive week.
The Spartans led 24-0 after Kallion Buckner scored from 5 yards out to close out the third quarter.
Enter Jacob Gramann.
Gramann gave Nebraska Wesleyan life in the fourth quarter with a 22-yard fumble recovery return for a touchdown.
"That's just a result of how hard we play on defense," Gramann said. "We had four guys to the ball, I was able to pick it up and and we were able to score it. I think that just shows how hard we play, how well we get out and block. I think that says a lot about our defense."
NWU gave up 445 total yards to the Spartans, but Dubuque played a methodical, lullaby-type offense with its first two scoring drives. The Spartans opened with a nine-play, 86-yard drive to go ahead 7-0, followed by a nine-play, 82-yard drive for a 14-0 lead.
"Our defense, we're built on multiplicity and everything," NWU defensive coordinator Kevin Crume said. "Sometimes you guess right, sometimes you guess wrong. It's a matter of we've got some young players out there still, but we don't believe in excuses. Sometimes it's just the way it goes. The offense guesses right and we guess wrong.
"I'm really proud of the guys and what they've been able to accomplish for the first six games."
Max Brinker is fresh off his honor as American Rivers Conference defensive player of the week after sparking the Prairie Wolves with a 61-yard fumble recovery in NWU's 28-21 victory over Luther last week.
"We preach all the time (to) control what you can control," Crume said. "We want to contribute overall in the team's success, if that's required of us creating a spark and get things going. I'm just glad our guys stepped up and made those plays. We work a lot in practice time making plays like that."
The Prairie Wolves have recorded six interceptions this season for 103 yards. Karrell Simpson has three of those interceptions, and a forced fumble.
"We still have stuff to prove," Gramann said. "Everyone on the team is working on the same goal. We don't care who scores and who doesn't score. We want to win the game. This week we just didn't do that."
NWU returns to action with a road clash at Buena Vista next week in Storm Lake, Iowa.