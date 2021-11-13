Prairie Wolves drop finale to Coe, but show a glimpse of what 2022 could look like

Nebraska Wesleyan’s 53-21 loss to Coe on Saturday at Abel Stadium wasn’t the way the Prairie Wolves seniors wanted to end their college football careers.

But the junior combination of quarterback Carter Terry and wide receiver David O’Connell offered a peek into the exciting and explosive possibilities for the Wolves next season.

Terry and O’Connell hooked up for three long touchdown passes to slightly ease the pain of a loss that ended NWU’s season at 4-6 overall and 2-6 in the American Rivers Conference. Coming in against the Kohawks (8-2, 6-2 ARC), the Prairie Wolves were looking to finish at .500 for the first time since 2013.

“Those two are something else, we’re going to love having those guys back next season,” said Brian Keller, who finished his 26th season as the NWU head coach.

“We’ve just got to build some other threats around them to make them even more effective.”

Terry, a former Northwest all-stater in high school, had a difficult day overall. He was intercepted four times, two of which were deflected and another that came off an official’s foot and popped up into the hands of Coe linebacker Manny Lopez in the third quarter.