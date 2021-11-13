Prairie Wolves drop finale to Coe, but show a glimpse of what 2022 could look like

Nebraska Wesleyan’s 53-21 loss to Coe on Saturday at Abel Stadium wasn’t the way the Prairie Wolves seniors wanted to end their college football careers.
But the junior combination of quarterback Carter Terry and wide receiver David O’Connell offered a peek into the exciting and explosive possibilities for the Wolves next season.
Terry and O’Connell hooked up for three long touchdown passes to slightly ease the pain of a loss that ended NWU’s season at 4-6 overall and 2-6 in the American Rivers Conference. Coming in against the Kohawks (8-2, 6-2 ARC), the Prairie Wolves were looking to finish at .500 for the first time since 2013.
“Those two are something else, we’re going to love having those guys back next season,” said Brian Keller, who finished his 26th season as the NWU head coach.
“We’ve just got to build some other threats around them to make them even more effective.”
Terry, a former Northwest all-stater in high school, had a difficult day overall. He was intercepted four times, two of which were deflected and another that came off an official’s foot and popped up into the hands of Coe linebacker Manny Lopez in the third quarter.
The first three interceptions led to 17 points for the Kohawks. Terry was also sacked three times, with one of those occurring in the end zone for a safety.
Terry finished 9-of-17 for 245 yards, with O’Connell, a former quarterback for the Wolves, catching five of those passes for 216 yards. NWU led 7-0 after Terry and O’Connell connected for a 56-yard TD on the opening possession of the game. The 6-foot-4 O’Connell went up over a Coe defender to snag the high pass, then outraced the rest of the defense to the end zone.
“They (Coe’s defense) were sitting in cover 2 and Carter hit me right where it needed to be,” said O’Connell, a Lakewood, Colorado, native. “We practiced that the whole offseason and it was nice to see it pay off. We’ve got more to do next year.”
Coe responded by scoring the next 40 points and playing keep-away from the Wolves. The Kohawks led 28-7 at halftime after scoring TDs on four of their first five possessions. NWU cornerback Kodjo Atikpohou intercepted a Nick Casey pass in the end zone in the second quarter for the only defensive stop of the half.
Coe snapped 95 plays for 486 yards, while NWU only had the ball for 34 plays and 239 total yards. Casey was 22-of-31 for 244 yards and three touchdowns, while the running back duo of Ray Seidel (103 yards) and Chance Newton (71 yards) led a physical ground game that rushed for 242 yards and four TDs.
After Evan Ellis kicked a 31-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter to give Coe its 40-7 advantage, Terry and O’Connell hooked up for a pair of long TD strikes to make things interesting.
First O’Connell got behind the Kohawk defense for another 56-yard scoring reception, then O’Connell hauled in a perfectly thrown deep ball from Terry in stride for a 74-yard touchdown to cut Coe’s lead to 40-21 with 12:31 left in the game.
“Those two passes are why I’m not a quarterback anymore,” O’Connell said. “Both of those were great throws by Carter, all I had to do was catch them.”
Coe pulled away again late with two quick TD passes — a 21-yarder from Casey to Trey Walker and a 6-yarder from Casey to Owen Worthington, which was set up by a Wolves’ fumble on the kickoff.
NWU had 14 seniors play their final college game, six of whom saw extensive playing time. The 4-6 record was the Wolves’ best since 2016, and Terry said the outgoing senior class has established a solid foundation to build on in 2022.
“They maybe won’t reap the rewards from it, but they’ve established a great culture here,” said Terry, who threw for 2,403 yards and 24 TDs in his first season as a starter. “A lot of our team is super-young, so I think everyone is eager to get things going for next season.”