Peru State's football season opener postponed

Peru State's season-opening football game at Benedictine, scheduled for Sept. 12 in Atchison, Kansas, has been postponed to Oct. 10 after enacting contact tracing and quarantine procedures.

Players on both teams had to complete a 14-day quarantine.

The two schools, both members of the Heart of America Conference, will instead play on what was originally a bye week for all conference teams.

The Bobcats will now open their season at the Oak Bowl against MidAmerica Nazarene at 6 p.m. Sept. 19.