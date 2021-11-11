Outplaying eligibility logic, Chadron State's Ju'Wan Murphy finds joy in playing college football for seven seasons

Murphy, who had an older brother play and start at Utah State, knew very little about CSC and he didn't take a visit.

"I just knew it would be different," he said. "That's why I always wanted to take a risk.

"I've never been in the Midwest or in the snow before, so I just wanted to experience that, and I knew they had a solid football program. I just wanted to take a chance, basically."

It was supposed to be Murphy's only season, but he fractured his lower back in the first game of the 2019 season, which led to a medical redshirt. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he and all college athletes were granted a free year of eligibility. So in addition to getting a 2020 season, Murphy got 2021, too.

"I just love this game," said Murphy, who has 21 tackles and an interception this year. "That's all I've been playing my whole life. It never crossed my mind to be like, 'Man, I'm tired of this. I'm done. I want to do something else.' I just always knew that I wanted to play this game and actually have like a real senior season. So COVID year, it was a blessing for me just to play more football, get more film and do the things that I wanted to do."