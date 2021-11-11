Outplaying eligibility logic, Chadron State's Ju'Wan Murphy finds joy in playing college football for seven seasons

Since high school, all Ju'Wan Murphy wanted to do was play football as long as he could.
If it meant taking a redshirt year to extend his eligibility, no problem. If it meant transferring to another school in another part of the country, sure thing.
But the Chadron State senior will be the first to tell you, he never imagined it quite like this.
The Eagles' season-closing game at Black Hills State on Saturday will mark the end of a seven-year collegiate playing career for Murphy, who has started every game at safety this year. To put that in perspective, when Murphy practiced for the first time as a college athlete, Nebraska junior quarterback Adrian Martinez was getting ready for his sophomore season of high school.
"When I look back, it's like, 'Dang, I can't believe I've been in college for seven years, and then actually playing football for seven years …," Murphy said. "I just look back and … I don't think it flew by."
So how did Murphy outplay eligibility logic?
The West Fresno, California, native began at Division II Humboldt State in California in 2015. He redshirted his first year and then played three seasons before the school announced it would discontinue football following the 2018 season.
Football was Murphy's passion, so he wanted to keep it going. He entered the transfer portal and was spotted by Chadron State coach Jay Long and his staff.
Murphy, who had an older brother play and start at Utah State, knew very little about CSC and he didn't take a visit.
"I just knew it would be different," he said. "That's why I always wanted to take a risk.
"I've never been in the Midwest or in the snow before, so I just wanted to experience that, and I knew they had a solid football program. I just wanted to take a chance, basically."
It was supposed to be Murphy's only season, but he fractured his lower back in the first game of the 2019 season, which led to a medical redshirt. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he and all college athletes were granted a free year of eligibility. So in addition to getting a 2020 season, Murphy got 2021, too.
"I just love this game," said Murphy, who has 21 tackles and an interception this year. "That's all I've been playing my whole life. It never crossed my mind to be like, 'Man, I'm tired of this. I'm done. I want to do something else.' I just always knew that I wanted to play this game and actually have like a real senior season. So COVID year, it was a blessing for me just to play more football, get more film and do the things that I wanted to do."
Murphy's teammates do not tease him about his age (24), mainly because there are other guys on the team older than him. But from time to time, they'll rib him for being in college for seven years.
"That's almost a decade," Murphy notes.
Murphy admits, he's not a big fan of school, but extending his college football career has opened doors on the academic side. He's about to become the first member of his family to earn a master's degree, which will come in sports management. He recently was named to the all-conference academic first team.
"My parents always emphasized getting good grades, and at the end of the day, you got to have good grades to be eligible," said Murphy, who will graduate in the spring. "And then taking it a step further, the coaches can feel like they trust you. You make the honor roll and get good grades, it just shows you're a good person overall, shows good character.
"It's actually important to me. Very important."
Saturday being it hasn't sunk in yet, Murphy says. His family plans to be at the game. He'll throw on the pads one more time. One last time.
"I just had to do what I had to do to continue to play football, and I ended up here, getting a master's, which I never thought I'd be doing," Murphy said. "This is the thing that football can bless you with."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.