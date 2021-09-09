Once fifth on the depth chart, dual-threat quarterback TJ Davis has Lopers on the rise

By season’s end, he had amassed 1,034 rushing yards with 16 touchdowns and threw for 861 yards and nine touchdowns. Davis was named MIAA freshman of the year and was second-team All-MIAA as an all-purpose back. All of that was capped off with a 50-33 win over Winona State in the Mineral Water Bowl.

“All my teammates believed in me,” said Davis on what made that 2019 season special. “We had a senior quarterback (McGinnis) at the time, and they had a redshirt freshman coming in. They (team) could have easily been like, ‘Oh no, we don’t want him playing. We want our senior.’”

And in the classroom? He’s made four deans’ lists since freshman year.

Things wouldn’t have been so easy, however, if it weren’t for Davis’ relationship with his quarterback coach, Drew Thatcher, whom he considers his mentor. Davis goes to Thatcher when he wants to keep things in perspective and just talk over things that aren’t football.

"I could just talk to him anytime I need a hand or even just going in to chit-chat and not even just on football,” Davis said. “… I think that’s important because sometimes all you think about in college is football and sometimes you get carried away with that, but just having a coach that’s willing to take their time and just talk to you is definitely an important thing.”