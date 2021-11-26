Once an eight-man football beast, Cambridge grad Houghtelling finds beast mode at FCS Northern Iowa

Similar to his Cambridge days, Houghtelling has been a menace to opposing offenses in his second full season starting at defensive end. He has a team-best 5½ sacks, is second on the team in tackles for loss (10) and ranks third nationally with three fumble recoveries.

Add an interception, a forced fumble and a pass deflection, and Houghtelling is finding multiple ways to factor in a game.

"A lot of things that I still need to work on, I'm still young, I have a lot of room to grow, but it's been good to get that experience," the redshirt sophomore said. "My pass rush is getting better. I was solid in the run game before, but I've been able to get my pass rushing going a little bit."

Houghtelling credits his position coach, Bryce Paup, for his development. But he's also had some valuable tutors to turn to. Upon arriving in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Houghtelling was on the depth chart behind Elerson Smith, who is now playing for the New York Giants.

Playing alongside Houghtelling is defensive tackle Jared Brinkman, who was named the Missouri Valley Conference defensive player of the year for a second time.

"He automatically draws a double every time, so I get a lot of single blocks because he's so good in the middle, you got to put two guys on him," Houghtelling said.