Once an eight-man football beast, Cambridge grad Houghtelling finds beast mode at FCS Northern Iowa

Caden Houghtelling stood about 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds at the time so, yeah, his coaches at Cambridge were going to take advantage of his size on the football field.
He played outside linebacker, middle linebacker, defensive end, defensive tackle, tight end, quarterback. … Yes, Cambridge had a 6-5, 235-pound beast at QB.
"I was just kind of big and strong then," said Houghtelling, who took over games playing eight-man ball.
But Division I football was a different animal, and when Houghtelling arrived at FCS Northern Iowa in 2018, he wasn't big man on campus.
"Freshman year it was a blur," he said this week. "You're not as strong as anyone so you really have to put the time in to lift and focus on technique during practice to get to the level where everyone else is at.
"It was a pretty big difference. Everybody here is big and fast. You're nothing special, so you kind of work for it."
Houghtelling has been building toward special over two seasons.
He made sure to follow the lead of the veteran Northern Iowa players, and he spent a lot of time in the weight room and is up to 265 pounds. After taking a couple of years to adjust to not only college football but also to 11-man football, Houghtelling is a key cog in the defensive trenches for the Panthers, who will open the FCS playoffs at Eastern Washington on Saturday.
Similar to his Cambridge days, Houghtelling has been a menace to opposing offenses in his second full season starting at defensive end. He has a team-best 5½ sacks, is second on the team in tackles for loss (10) and ranks third nationally with three fumble recoveries.
Add an interception, a forced fumble and a pass deflection, and Houghtelling is finding multiple ways to factor in a game.
"A lot of things that I still need to work on, I'm still young, I have a lot of room to grow, but it's been good to get that experience," the redshirt sophomore said. "My pass rush is getting better. I was solid in the run game before, but I've been able to get my pass rushing going a little bit."
Houghtelling credits his position coach, Bryce Paup, for his development. But he's also had some valuable tutors to turn to. Upon arriving in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Houghtelling was on the depth chart behind Elerson Smith, who is now playing for the New York Giants.
Playing alongside Houghtelling is defensive tackle Jared Brinkman, who was named the Missouri Valley Conference defensive player of the year for a second time.
"He automatically draws a double every time, so I get a lot of single blocks because he's so good in the middle, you got to put two guys on him," Houghtelling said.
Houghtelling spent his entire life wanting to play college football. He didn't care where he played on the field, he just wanted to play. His size and play at Cambridge and in camps caught the attention of Northern Iowa.
Houghtelling didn't see a snap his first year at UNI.
"It's definitely humbling," he said. "You go from the best athlete on your team to just a freshman, but it's really good to go through redshirt lifting to see how it's done by the starters. I think that's more beneficial than just going in right away and playing."
Houghtelling played a few snaps when Northern Iowa played in three playoff games in 2019. He'll have a bigger role Saturday for the Panthers (6-5).
"It's a lot different," he said of being in the playoffs. "Everyone is zero and zero in the playoffs. You lose, you go home."
UNK prepares for Angelo State
A week after winning at Western Colorado, No. 21 Nebraska-Kearney will seek another postseason victory on the road. The Lopers (10-2) will play at Angelo State (Texas) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.
It's a rare trip to the Lone Star State for the Lopers, who have played there only once before (1989).
Flying to a road game for just the fourth time in 20 years, UNK faces an Angelo State team (10-2) that has won six straight games and has the Lone Star Conference's defensive lineman, offensive lineman and offensive back of the year.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.