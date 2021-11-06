Ochoa's interception seals Concordia's win against Doane and fifth in a row

With the game tied at 13 with 9 minutes, 3 seconds left to play, Concordia senior linebacker Jorge Ochoa intercepted Doane's Vaughn Martinez and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown.

That would wind up as the game winning score as the Bulldogs finished out a 20-13 win over the Tigers (5-5) on Saturday in Seward. The win marks the fifth straight for Concordia (6-3) which goes into the final week of the regular season on a high note.

It was a pretty defensive game, with neither team eclipsing 135 yards rushing or passing.

But it was the late-game heroics that ultimately lifted the Bulldogs. After two Caden Theis field goals in the third quarter gave Doane a 13-7 lead, Concordia scored 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter in charging to victory.

Concordia freshman quarterback DJ McGarvie went 13-for-31 for 131 yards but that included a 7-yard touchdown pass to Cayden Beran to tie the game at 13 with 10:21 to play.

The Bulldogs' Jonah Weyand ran for 112 yards on 26 carries including a second-quarter score.