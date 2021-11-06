Ochoa's interception seals Concordia's win against Doane and fifth in a row

With the game tied at 13 with 9 minutes, 3 seconds left to play, Concordia senior linebacker Jorge Ochoa intercepted Doane's Vaughn Martinez and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown.
That would wind up as the game winning score as the Bulldogs finished out a 20-13 win over the Tigers (5-5) on Saturday in Seward. The win marks the fifth straight for Concordia (6-3) which goes into the final week of the regular season on a high note.
It was a pretty defensive game, with neither team eclipsing 135 yards rushing or passing.
But it was the late-game heroics that ultimately lifted the Bulldogs. After two Caden Theis field goals in the third quarter gave Doane a 13-7 lead, Concordia scored 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter in charging to victory.
Concordia freshman quarterback DJ McGarvie went 13-for-31 for 131 yards but that included a 7-yard touchdown pass to Cayden Beran to tie the game at 13 with 10:21 to play.
The Bulldogs' Jonah Weyand ran for 112 yards on 26 carries including a second-quarter score.
Martinez was 19-for-30 for 129 yards but threw two interceptions. Lincoln Southwest graduate Frazzie Wynn ran for 87 yards on 21 carries, with one TD, for Doane, whose season is over.
Concordia finishes its regular season next Saturday, playing at Hastings at 1 p.m.