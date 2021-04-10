NWU's Terry throws three TD passes in his first game since 2018, but Central prevails with third-quarter explosion

Terry completed 9-of-11 passes in an opening drive that spanned 7 minutes, 34 seconds, covering 75 yards on 14 plays, and was climaxed by a 20-yard TD pass to Alex Mathis. After Central quarterback Blaine Hawkins threw TD tosses of 4 and 5 yards to Logan Mont later in the period to make it 16-6, Terry bobbled a snap, then recovered to hook up with Mathis for a 40-yard scoring strike midway through the second quarter to narrow the margin to three points.

“Coach (Brian) Keller had a great script to open the game, we executed it all week in practice and we translated it to the game,” said Terry, who almost didn’t play because of a hyperextended knee suffered earlier in the week in practice. “In the second half, they made some adjustments (defensively) we didn’t expect based on film. They have a really good D-line, and it was a matter of us not executing our plays right and letting them dictate things.”

Central tightened its defense in the third quarter and exploded for 21 unanswered points to end any doubt about the outcome. A fumble recovery in the end zone by NWU’s Dakota Prorok after Hawkins lost the ball trying to dive into the end zone squelched Central’s first scoring threat of the second half.