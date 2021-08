NWU picked to finish seventh in preseason ARC football poll

Nebraska Wesleyan was picked to finish seventh in the preseason American Rivers Conference football poll, as voted on by league coaches.

The Prairie Wolves, who were 3-7 overall in 2019, return four starters on each side of the ball, including all-conference offensive lineman Colton Davis.

"We are excited to be playing football again and will have a nice blend of quality upperclassmen and talented newcomers," NWU coach Brian Keller said.

Central and Wartburg, the 2019 co-ARC champions, are at the top of the poll. Central received eight first-place votes and Wartburg had one.

NWU, which will scrimmage against Concordia on Saturday in Seward, will open its season against Eureka on Sept. 4.

