Not your typical slot receiver, Neumann grad Jurgensmeier thriving against guys 'trying to take your head off'

“I had no concept how that would work as far as being in the slot,” Jurgensmeier said. “A lot of people probably just think the wide receiver is the wide receiver, but it’s different when you got a corner up over you versus a safety or a linebacker.

“(You) got a lot of big guys in there trying to take your head off, but it’s a lot of fun.”

Using his size to outmuscle safeties and outlength corners, the senior has been one of the most consistent and productive offensive threats in the country. Jurgensmeier hauled in 74 balls for 1,409 yards and 20 touchdowns last year, and earned first-team All-America honors. A year earlier, as a junior, he caught 69 passes for 1,377 yards and 17 scores.

He’s on pace for another big year. Through three games, he has 20 catches for 334 yards and three scores. He averaged 20 yards a catch two seasons ago, 19 last year and 16.7 this year.

Delivering the throws is senior Joe Dolincheck, one of the NAIA’s top gunslingers. The Bellevue West graduate has 9,220 career passing yards, including 969 (average of 323 per game) this year.