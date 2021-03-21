No spring break this year for Nebraska Wesleyan's Kellers. It's football season

NWU will be home at Abel Stadium again on April 10 (1 p.m. kickoff) against Central before traveling to Coe for its final spring contest April 17.

Every player receives an extra year of eligibility, and Keller said about half of this year’s seniors plan to return in the fall and play the 10-game, 2021 season and the other half are graduating in May and moving on to graduate school or the workforce.

So Keller is faced with a balancing act in the spring with the three-game schedule, using it as a development time as a springboard for the fall season, but also making sure it’s a memorable experience for the seniors who are wrapping up their careers.

“We’re going to develop our young players, and we’ve got a lot of new ones in key positions,” Coach Keller said. “But we also want to go out and compete to win, that’s why we have the scoreboard up there.”

Both Tims and senior all-conference linebacker Jacob Garnas are planning to return in the fall. They’ve seen the 25 practices and five scrimmages last fall as well as the practice time this spring laying the groundwork for possibly something special come August.