No. 17 Central uses methodical attack to power past Nebraska Wesleyan

Control and conquer.

Division III No. 17 Central College did just that in a 37-7 victory over Nebraska Wesleyan on Saturday in Pella, Iowa, to hand the Prairie Wolves their first loss of the season.

The Dutch possessed the ball for 31 minutes, 17 seconds and racked up 33 first downs and 570 yards of total offense.

Central scored on its first two offensive drives, scoring twice in 2:54 and 11 total plays. The Dutch drove the field in four-play, 80-yard drive following an interception of NWU quarterback Carter Terry on the Prairie Wolves' opening offensive series.

NWU (2-1, 0-1 American Rivers Conference) got on the board with 5:21 left in the first half after Terry connected with Kevin Tims for a 46-yard strike. But the Dutch added another touchdown on nine plays to take a 30-7 halftime lead.

Terry completed 17 of 38 passes for 172 yards. Tims was Terry's top target with seven catches for 96 yards.

Max Brinker and Kaden Dawe combined for 27 tackles to lead the Prairie Wolves' defense. Brinker has 15 stops.

Nebraska Wesleyan returns to Lincoln to face ARC opponent Loras next week at Abel Stadium.

